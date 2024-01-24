AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

When asked if the Bills’ championship window is closing, QB Josh Allen expressed confidence in Buffalo’s project going forward.

“I believe in what we’ve got going on here and the people that are in charge,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “I believe in myself. And that’ll never change.”

Allen still believes things are “pointing up” for the Bills and expects “a lot of change” this offseason.

“All signs are still pointing up with this team,” Allen said. “I know it feels bleak. And there’s probably going to be a lot of change. …. That’s nothing that I know, nor can I focus on, to be honest. I just got to continue to keep working hard and bringing the guys that are here along and keep trying to mesh everybody together. And it takes an entire organization … some good long looks in the mirror and conversations with people that are in and outside the building just asking, ‘What can I do more? What can I be better at,’ and learning and growing from that, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing.”

Allen is focused on putting in more work this offseason to improve before the start of next season.

“Long road ahead, long offseason,” Allen said. “Got to continue to keep putting in the work and getting better in the offseason and getting together with guys and figuring out what we can do to get over this hump.”

Dolphins

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel is expected to be ready for football activities by the time the offseason program starts. He missed the end of the season with a foot injury and is a pending free agent.

is expected to be ready for football activities by the time the offseason program starts. He missed the end of the season with a foot injury and is a pending free agent. Van Ginkel hired Drew Rosenhaus in the hopes of doing better than the cheap one-year deal he signed this past offseason but Rosenhaus said it’s still possible he comes back to Miami: “Excited about the possibility of him coming back to the Dolphins, although he’s a free agent. So anything’s a possibility. Certainly he would like to come back and was a great fit in Vic Fangio’s scheme. We will just have to see as we get closer to March 13, which is the first day of free agency.”

Jackson says the Dolphins will likely keep K Jason Sanders next season.

Jets

Connor Hughes reports that Jets RB coach Taylor Embree will not return to the team next season.

will not return to the team next season. Josina Anderson reports that former Panthers Duce Staley visited the assistant HC and RB coachvisited the Jets facility last Thursday and had dinner with HC Robert Saleh .

Rich Cimini reports that the team is interviewing Tony Dews , who was the TE coach for the Titans but coached their running backs before that.

, who was the TE coach for the Titans but coached their running backs before that. In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Jets getting three seventh-round picks for the loss of OL Nate Herbig , QB Mike White and OL Dan Feeney .

, QB and OL . However, Korte points out the last pick for Feeney is nearly tied with the Jaguars and it’s possible the NFL formula could award the pick to Jacksonville, which would be the final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.