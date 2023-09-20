AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen rebounded in a big way in Week 2 against the Raiders. Buffalo cruised to a 38-10 win and Allen had no turnovers a week after his four giveaways were crucial in an upset loss to the Jets. Allen said he did a “deep dive” with the coaching staff on how to avoid those turnovers and take what the defense is giving.

“I thought our offense stayed pretty balanced,” Allen said via Pro Football Talk. “Our defense played lights out with three turnovers and that puts us in good position to score and we took advantage of those opportunities. . . . I thought that our guys did a good job of getting into position to win. Guys made some great plays. . . . [Receiver] Gabe Davis on the fourth and goal contested catch in the end zone to give us six after a nine-minute drive where, you know, I thought that third quarter as an offense we took care of the ball so well. We ran it well and we just — we did us.”

The Bills hosted defensive linemen Andrew Brown and Carlos Davis for workouts, per Aaron Wilson.

Dolphins

The Dolphins worked out three players including DL Byron Cowart , DE Kobe Smith and DT Taylor Stallworth , per Aaron Wilson.

, DE and DT , per Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Miami signed Cowart to their practice squad.

Patriots

Patriots OC Bill O’Brien has the offense in better shape than it was last year but it still hasn’t been humming to where the team or the fanbase would like. To make matters worse, the Patriots are 0-2 to start the season. O’Brien said there are a few areas that they are focused on improving to get the results they want.

“For us, I think it’s about finishing drives,” O’Brien said on Tuesday via the Boston Herald. “I think we moved the ball at times, I’m not saying we moved the ball all the time, but we moved the ball at times. But we’re inconsistent. We have to coach it better and try to get to be more consistent and finish drives. We get in there and we drive the ball 30-40 yards and then we stall, so we have to do a better job of stringing plays together to be able to finish drives.” “The start of the games, we’ve moved the ball and something’s happened, whether it was a pick-six or a sack like what happened the past weekend,” O’Brien added. “I do think we have the right idea when it comes to opening these games, but again, we have to be able to string the plays along so that we can come down and get points and not stall around midfield. So we’re working hard to figure that out and hopefully that’ll improve. It has to improve.”