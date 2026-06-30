AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Christian Barmore, Jeff Hafley, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen spoke to the media at the end of June and noted that plenty of changes are coming, as the team will have not only a new stadium but also a new head coach and some new faces on offense.

“A lot of new. We’re gonna figure things out,” Allen said. “Obviously, we go to camp July 28. That’s really where you make your team. But like you said, a lot of new faces, offense, defense, staff-wise. New stadium. New head coach. So, there is a lot of new, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and really learning each other and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester. But, yeah, it’s another tough task, but the goal remains the same, and that’s to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. And we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said that QB Malik Willis and QB Quinn Ewers have both taken control of the offense, and he’s excited to see their development.

“Yeah, progress,” Hafley said, via Dolphins Wire. “They’re more comfortable within the scheme. They’ve taken more command of the huddle. They’ve taken more command when they’re out there with the wideouts, confidence. I’ve seen the confidence grow and even the conversation I had with Malik today, walking down the hallway, you can just see he’s more comfortable and he understands the answers that are being provided for him on each play. And I just think he looks as good as he looks since I’ve known him. And I would say the same about Quinn. I think Quinn’s gotten better, and I just think Bobby (Slowik) and Bush (Hamdan) and KP (Kevin Patullo), I think they’ve all done a really good job in that room, and it will be exciting to really ramp them up when we get to training camp.”

Patriots

After his first year with the team, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel talked about the impact DT Christian Barmore has on the defense. Despite only four tackles for loss and two sacks last year, Vrabel thinks Barmore had a tremendous impact on the group. He admitted they want Barmore to finish more, on top of keeping his confidence, even when he doesn’t get the sack because of how disruptive he is.

“A very disruptive player, a player that cares a lot,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “He’s a player that we have to manage. He’s able to get and understand what to do without practicing every single day. I just want to see him finish. So does he, but some of those plays that he had in the backfield around the quarterback, and instead of being disruptive, being able to finish those, because he did that a lot. I try to talk to him about not being frustrated, that those plays impact the game. It may not show up on a statistical category. But I think his attitude has been great. I enjoy working with him, I do. I’m looking for more and more of the same next year.”

When asked about getting more consistency from Barmore, Vrabel quickly put last year behind them and focused on getting him into styles that maximize his skill set.

“I mean, I’m focused on this year. I’m focused on how he’s been able to learn some of these techniques that we’ve been teaching and embracing some of that. Whatever we did last year is not going to really help us, and I’m focused on where we’re at. Again, he’s very coachable, and that’s what I appreciate in any veteran player, that when the new staff comes in, that they’re coachable. There are a lot of different ways to do things. We try to give each player a menu of things to focus on, and then figure out what works and what fits best for him. Looking at him and Milton [Williams], different players, different play styles, different skill sets. So, you have to just address each player specifically when you’re trying to coach them on some technique.”