AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen had high praise of first-round TE Dalton Kincaid and is enjoying passing to the rookie tight end.

“He’s fun to throw to, I’ll tell you that. He’s got good body language,” said Allen, via Alaina Getzenberg.

Bills LT Dion Dawkins said Kincaid carries himself like a veteran player and is glad to have a teammate who is “ready now, not later.”

“He’s a very good rookie. He’s really not carrying himself like a rookie, and we appreciate that and that’s what we need as a player … we need guys that are ready now, not later,” said Dawkins.

Bills TE Dawson Knox expects to be used alongside Kincaid in versatile ways.

“You can also bring [Kincaid] in in-line,” Knox said. “A little more versatility. I’ll be more in line, if we’re both on the field but at the same time, you know, we like changing it up, where he goes in line, I spread out, and there might be a linebacker coming out to match me. So, it just adds a whole different layer that the defense has to prepare for, and it’s gonna make it hard on the defensive coordinator.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was pleased with what he saw out of OL Austin Jackson and OL Liam Eichenberg during the team’s first preseason game.

“It was what I’d hope for,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “It’s funny I saw (Jackson) in the hallway, and the first thing I told him was like ‘Dude, I was so fired up for (you).’ And, I meant it…What was awesome is he kept his technique, he ended up responding immediately and had some really good pass protection and then run blocks. That’s what you’re looking for to make purpose of these exhibition games. You’re trying to figure out who gets what job, and you’re trying to have people develop within the preseason, so they’re their best selves in the regular season. And, that was a hurdle that I knew was coming, and he didn’t wait much time and then responded as good as one can in the game of football, which was my primary concern since he hadn’t played in a minute.”

McDaniel added that the team’s competition at left guard between Eichenberg and OL Isaiah Wynn is very much still up in the air.

“A good litmus test is the locker room,” McDaniel said. “I pay attention a lot to what peers feel, think, maybe say, maybe don’t say and their energy. I’ll feel it from the locker room. I’ll feel it from his teammates, and whoever that guy is will show his face. It’s not really up to my timeline. I’d like it to be sooner than later, but that’s why you have to give opportunities to win the job on the field, and it’s not necessarily a negative that there’s a rotation. Listen, Liam’s playing as good of football as he’s played. He’s had his bumps, and he’s gotten better from them in this camp, but there’s other good players. Those things have to be settled on the field, I believe. Those opportunities will continue, and then I’ll know when the team knows, and I’ll be able to feel it, not just by how that person plays but by how his teammates play around him…”

Jets RB Dalvin Cook‘s one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million is approximately twice what Miami offered him. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

