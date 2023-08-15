AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
Bills QB Josh Allen had high praise of first-round TE Dalton Kincaid and is enjoying passing to the rookie tight end.
“He’s fun to throw to, I’ll tell you that. He’s got good body language,” said Allen, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Bills LT Dion Dawkins said Kincaid carries himself like a veteran player and is glad to have a teammate who is “ready now, not later.”
“He’s a very good rookie. He’s really not carrying himself like a rookie, and we appreciate that and that’s what we need as a player … we need guys that are ready now, not later,” said Dawkins.
Bills TE Dawson Knox expects to be used alongside Kincaid in versatile ways.
“You can also bring [Kincaid] in in-line,” Knox said. “A little more versatility. I’ll be more in line, if we’re both on the field but at the same time, you know, we like changing it up, where he goes in line, I spread out, and there might be a linebacker coming out to match me. So, it just adds a whole different layer that the defense has to prepare for, and it’s gonna make it hard on the defensive coordinator.”
Dolphins
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was pleased with what he saw out of OL Austin Jackson and OL Liam Eichenberg during the team’s first preseason game.
“It was what I’d hope for,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “It’s funny I saw (Jackson) in the hallway, and the first thing I told him was like ‘Dude, I was so fired up for (you).’ And, I meant it…What was awesome is he kept his technique, he ended up responding immediately and had some really good pass protection and then run blocks. That’s what you’re looking for to make purpose of these exhibition games. You’re trying to figure out who gets what job, and you’re trying to have people develop within the preseason, so they’re their best selves in the regular season. And, that was a hurdle that I knew was coming, and he didn’t wait much time and then responded as good as one can in the game of football, which was my primary concern since he hadn’t played in a minute.”
McDaniel added that the team’s competition at left guard between Eichenberg and OL Isaiah Wynn is very much still up in the air.
“A good litmus test is the locker room,” McDaniel said. “I pay attention a lot to what peers feel, think, maybe say, maybe don’t say and their energy. I’ll feel it from the locker room. I’ll feel it from his teammates, and whoever that guy is will show his face. It’s not really up to my timeline. I’d like it to be sooner than later, but that’s why you have to give opportunities to win the job on the field, and it’s not necessarily a negative that there’s a rotation. Listen, Liam’s playing as good of football as he’s played. He’s had his bumps, and he’s gotten better from them in this camp, but there’s other good players. Those things have to be settled on the field, I believe. Those opportunities will continue, and then I’ll know when the team knows, and I’ll be able to feel it, not just by how that person plays but by how his teammates play around him…”
- Jets RB Dalvin Cook‘s one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million is approximately twice what Miami offered him. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff writes Patriots QB Malik Cunningham has been intriguing enough at quarterback despite not practicing a lot with the group for New England to keep as the No. 3 ahead of QB Trace McSorley.
- In Graff’s view, the Patriots backup running backs haven’t distinguished themselves so far in camp and preseason, which likely led to New England signing RB Ezekiel Elliott. Graff notes 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris had been working ahead of 2022 fourth-rounder Pierre Strong as the No. 2 and veteran RB Ty Montgomery was working as the passing down back before being hurt.
- At tight end, Graff says it appears Matt Sokol has a slight lead over Anthony Firkser and Scotty Washington.
- Graff thinks the Patriots could keep just five receivers, which would mean releasing either sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte or veteran Kendrick Bourne. Fellow sixth-round WR Demario Douglas already feels like a roster lock, per Graff.
- Although the Patriots guaranteed more than $1 million to OT Calvin Anderson, Graff cuts him in his projection because he hasn’t been able to get off the non-football injury list.
- Graff views Patriots DE Trey Flowers as a long shot to make the team, noting he was guaranteed just $50,000 and might be ticketed for a practice squad slot.
- Graff has Patriots LBs Mack Wilson and Ronnie Perkins on the outside looking in his projection. Part of that is he wanted to keep an extra cornerback with the uncertainty surrounding CB Jack Jones‘ legal situation.
