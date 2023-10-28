AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he’ll be a little sore after Thursday’s game and said that he will take extra time to recover before they face the Bengals next week.

“It’s gonna take a lot for me not to play,” Allen said, via PFT. “I’m going to be a little sore for a couple of days. A lot of rehab in this little mini-bye we’ve got I’m glad it’s a Thursday night game. We’ll have some time to rest. We’ve got Sunday night next week against a really good Bengals team. That’s going to be all our focus. Get away for a couple days, refresh, come back and be ready to go.”

Albert Breer mentions Broncos LB Josey Jewell as a possible trade fit for the Bills, who could use some linebacker help.

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio said rookie CB Cam Smith is dealing with an injury and did not practice on Thursday: “He is nursing an injury and I don’t think he’ll practice today,” per Joe Schad.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (hip) said he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, via Cameron Wolfe.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel expects Hill to play in Week 8: "Yeah, I would expect him to play. For sure," via Marcel Louis-Jacques.

McDaniel said S Jevon Holland is still in the league's concussion protocol but is "working through it." (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel mentioned he has to see Holland and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) participate in practice and see how they feel afterward: "Their desire to play, if they put themselves in harm's way, [they know] what it can do to the team," via Barry Jackson.

McDaniel said they aren't ruling out the injured reserve as a possibility for Ramsey: "Not totally thinking that. [But] not saying it's off the table." (Jackson)

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been very impressed by Ramsey's abilities as a cornerback: "Very impressive how he runs with our fast guys, how he transitions in and out of breaks with them. Some of them, it was almost mirrored while our guys were running full speed. For him to break down on a dime the way that they break down is very impressive." (Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) plans on playing in Week 8, per Barry Jackson.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he used their Week 7 bye to evaluate ways he could’ve altered their daily schedule to keep players fresh and healthy.

“There are a lot of things I look at from an inward standpoint, like what could I have done better from a scheduling standpoint to help our guys stay fresh? What could we have done from a practice standpoint to help our guys stay healthy?” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson said Saleh has stayed “very consistent” with his coaching and never changed his message to the team following Aaron Rodgers‘ injury.

“He’s just very consistent with his message, very consistent with the standard he holds for us as a group,” Johnson said. “It never wavers — loss, win, it doesn’t matter. I think that’s very important for a head coach to have because if you start changing the message, based on different things, it starts getting a little blurry.”

One anonymous personnel executive feels Saleh must prove he can stack “three or four” wins in a row as his “litmus test” as a successful NFL head coach.

“You know what I need to see from him? I need to see him stack some wins — three or four in a row,” the executive said. “Then he’s got my attention. That’s the litmus test for him. If they’ve truly fixed (the offense), if they’ve got it tuned in now, they should be able to stack it up because their defense is always going to keep them in the game.”

Regarding Jets RB Dalvin Cook voicing frustration over his limited role, Saleh responded he’s happy Cook feels upset and feels he’s all-in from a leadership standpoint: “I’m actually happy he’s frustrated because he’s a competitor and wants to play. To express a little frustration is normal,” per Rich Cimini.