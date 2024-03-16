AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Michael Onwenu, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

After another season where they came up short in the postseason, fans are starting to think they are wasting QB Josh Allen. Bills HC Sean McDermott addressed that thought.

“I’m confident in who I am as Josh’s coach,” McDermott said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “I know how to develop players. I’m confident in that and extremely confident Josh is going to develop the best he can, that we’re going to maximize Josh’s potential.”

Allen came to his coach’s defense and talked about all the good things McDermott has done for the team.

“I thought he did a great job. And I think he had a lot on his plate, us being 6-6, having the confidence of the guys in this locker room, never panicked once throughout the season, a lot of B.S. that happened, too, off the field that shouldn’t have happened. We rallied around him. He did a lot of really great things for this team this last year.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins have signed LB Jordyn Brooks to a three-year, $26.25 million contract with $9 million in full guarantees including an $8.375 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

According to Aaron Wilson, his $7.815 million base salary in 2025 was guaranteed for injury and skill at signing, and it becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

Wilson also notes Brooks can earn $510k in the final two years in per-game roster bonuses along with a $1.25 million incentive for playtime, club ranking or Pro Bowl incentives every year.

Miami signed DT Neville Gallimore on a one-year, $1.79 million fully guaranteed deal that includes a $665k signing bonus (Over The Cap)

The Dolphins signed LB Anthony Walker to a one-year, $1.3775 million contract with $917,500 guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $1.3775 million contract with $917,500 guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap) According to Aaron Wilson, $750k of his $1.21 million base salary is guaranteed.

Iowa TE Erick All is taking a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

is taking a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee had a visit with the Dolphins. (Billy Marshall)

Patriots

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots have “moved on” from the free agent WR class after missing out on new Titans WR Calvin Ridley , and they will shift their focus to the draft to add playmakers at the position.

, and they will shift their focus to the draft to add playmakers at the position. SI.com’s Albert Breer says the Patriots offered around $22 million per year for Ridley while his deal with Tennesse will be worth $23 million annually.

Mark Daniels of Mass Live states New England had some interest in new Bengals DT Sheldon Rankins before they signed DT Armon Watts .

before they signed DT . Patriots RT Michael Onwenu signed a three-year, $57 million contract with $36.5 million guaranteed including a $22.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

signed a three-year, $57 million contract with $36.5 million guaranteed including a $22.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) Onwenu’s 2024 $2 million base salary and his 2025 $12 million make up the rest of his guaranteed money. He can also earn up to $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses and $500k in workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)