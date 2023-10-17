AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Raheem Mostert, Robert Saleh, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen isn’t happy with the way the team’s offense has performed recently and said they need to start faster.

“Just really wasn’t getting into a rhythm, pass and run game included,” Allen said, via Bills Wire. “We’ve got to find ways to get off to a faster start and I don’t think we’ve done that in the last few games. At the end of the day, it’s a win, it’s an ugly one, we’ll take it. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to learn from and get better at.”

Allen added that the team needs to do a better job at establishing the run in order to open up looks in the passing game.

“We ran the ball really well in the second half and I think it opened up some things,” Allen added. “But until I watched the film I wouldn’t have a clear-cut answer for you, just getting into a better rhythm in that second half and being smarter with the football. But again, we got to find a way to establish that early in the game and feed off of that.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said there’s no consideration for anybody but OC Ken Dorsey calling plays at this time. (Jay Skurski)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel praised RB Raheem Mostert and said that he makes the most of every opportunity that he gets.

“The guy is hungry for every opportunity, and I think you see his will in the way he runs the ball,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “Down around the goal line, a lot of times the perfect play doesn’t exist, and it’s a battle of wills, and he’s not a guy that a lot of people want to tackle. I’m happy for him, as always. He was a big player for us today and will continue to be such moving forward.”

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (groin) is day-to-day and RB Chris Brooks (ankle) is week-to-week with McDaniel noting: “We’ll see how X calms down and responds to treatment.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh was excited after his team got a win over the Eagles and thought the team’s offense was finally bringing it together on the field.

“We’re that freaking close offensively,” Saleh said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Offensively, I thought we did a really nice job moving the ball, especially in the second half. I know the yardage isn’t going to look good, but I thought we moved the ball well in the second half and we gave ourselves opportunities. We have to finish. I think we will. We’re that freaking close.’’