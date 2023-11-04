AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Terron Armstead, Duane Brown, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane expressed confidence in the team at 5-3 and feels they are still “forming its identity” right now.

“I believe in this team,” Beane said, via Tyler Pacos of WGRZ. “I believe there’s a lot of good things happening… yes we’ve lost games but we’re not getting our doors blown off or anything like that… This team is still forming its identity and while we know a lot more than what we knew probably four or five weeks ago, I wouldn’t say we exactly know where this team’s going to be. Long season to go… and we’ll see where it ends.”

Regarding signing RB Leonard Fournette to their practice squad, Beane said he got to know Fournette during the pre-draft process in 2017.

“I got to know Leonard back in the pre-draft process… spent a lot of time with him and Christian (McCaffrey) down in Baton Rouge,” Beane said. “Good to see him again. He obviously has had a nice career. He’s won a Super Bowl… at this point, he’s waited long enough, he’s ready to join the team, so I’m excited to get him here.”

Beane feels they added a quality player who has had a “unique career” in CB Rasul Douglas.

“He takes the ball away…. He’s had a really unique career,” Beane said. “Not everything was perfect there for him… When he went to Green Bay the light came on for him.”

Adam Schefter writes Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) is set to start in Week 9 against the Bengals after missing practice earlier this week.

(shoulder) is set to start in Week 9 against the Bengals after missing practice earlier this week. Bills HC Sean McDermott said Allen looked good in practice on Thursday and expects him to be a full-go this weekend: “I expect and know that he’s going to play and be in a good spot here.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked about the narratives surrounding the team and aid that they’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen with the Miami Dolphins. We lose, we can’t beat good teams. We win, we’re going to win the Super Bowl,” McDaniel said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that’s when there’s elimination games. So you’re trying to build towards that and take advantage of every opportunity to best service yourself for the situation at end of the season.”

McDaniel also said they’re encouraged by the progress made by LT Terron Armstead, but wouldn’t commit to him playing.

“We still have a day to assess and we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, but it’s been very encouraging and we feel optimistic, but have to just see how today plays out to make sure that there’s no setbacks,” McDaniel said. “We feel very good about all the offensive linemen we play, and there’s a long season, so we don’t want — there’s no reason for him to be pressing through something that might hurt him in the long run.”

Jets

With Jets LT Duane Brown‘s return likely leading to OT Mekhi Becton moving to right tackle, HC Robert Saleh they must put the best five offensive linemen on the field.

“Mehki is a freakish athlete,” Saleh said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I think as he continues to evolve his career, obviously you’d love for him to be a left tackle, but where we are at right now we just have to make sure the best-five are on the field somehow, some way to protect the quarterback and give him some time.”

Becton plans on putting in “extra work” to get reacclimated to right tackle and isn’t concerned with what side he lines up on.

“I’ll have to put extra work in to get back to the muscle memory of being on the other side. It’s two totally different positions,” said Becton. “I just want to play football. I haven’t played in two years, so I don’t really give a damn where I’m at.”

Becton views Week 9 as a “bounce-back week” for him after struggling in their loss to the Giants.

“I feel like I’ve been getting better every week except for last week,” Becton said. “I’m taking this week as a bounce-back week. I want to be better than what I did last week. It was everything I did wrong. It had nothing to do with the person I was going against.”

Saleh was uncertain about Brown coming off of injured reserve in time for Week 9, via Rich Cimini.