AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Apart from that, Miller thinks the Colts will be in a good position to address their need at cornerback with the pick. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Texas WR Xavier Worthy visited with the Colts on Saturday.

visited with the Colts on Saturday. According to Ryan Fowler, the Colts hosted TCU S Millard Bradford on a predraft visit.

on a predraft visit. Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers has an official visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)

has an official visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson) British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu had an official 30 visit with the Colts, per Jordan Schultz.

had an official 30 visit with the Colts, per Jordan Schultz. University of British Columbia OT Theo Benedet took an official visit with the Colts. (Joseph Hoyt)

took an official visit with the Colts. (Joseph Hoyt) The Colts signed S Julian Blackmon to a one-year, $3.7 million contract with $3.19 million guaranteed including a $1.865 million signing bonus. Blackmon can also earn up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen is prepared to take the next step in his career and cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

“I’m extremely blessed and honored to get this paycheck — or to get these checks — but I still set goals for myself,” Allen said on Wednesday, via Around The NFL. “Defensive Player of the Year is my next goal — winning in the Super Bowl, being the MVP of it. I’m a legacy guy. I have to win the Super Bowl and be the MVP. I’m not going to stop until I get that. That’s motivating me. That’s bigger than money.” Allen added that his strong 2023 season wasn’t because of a contract year, but because things started to click for him on and off the field. “Last year was me figuring everything out,” Allen said. “I know everybody talks about, ‘Oh, it was the contract year, he was extra motivated.’ For me it was figuring out life. Nobody gives you a guidebook and says, ‘This is life, this is what you want to do. This is how you handle it. I feel like my wife and I have grown so much throughout these years. We thank each other every day we didn’t stay where we were in the past because we still need to grow. This is something that we need to build for our kids. It’s just very special to leave a legacy.” Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson on giving Allen a long-term deal: “We drafted him 5 years ago and we still made a commitment to him today and that’s important that we retain our guys.” (Jamal St. Cyr)

on giving Allen a long-term deal: “We drafted him 5 years ago and we still made a commitment to him today and that’s important that we retain our guys.” (Jamal St. Cyr) Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. took an official 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)

took an official 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson) According to Ryan Fowler, the Jaguars hosted TCU S Millard Bradford on a predraft visit.

Titans

After losing longtime RB Derrick Henry in free agency this offseason, the Titans signed RB Tony Pollard from Dallas on a substantial deal. Tennessee’s new OC Nick Holz believes there will be room for both Pollard and RB Tyjae Spears to thrive in 2024.

“Everyone keeps saying interchangeable, and we see it that way,” Holz said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We don’t want any tendencies when those guys are in there. So, we think they both can have a skill set as pass catchers, skill set running the gap schemes and all the different zone schemes we are going to have. So, that’s where it is really most exciting as we go, you are not going to say ‘when this back is in these are the plays, and when this back is in those are the plays.’ They can really function on all three downs, and really, there are not any scheme limitations.”

“We see it 1A, 1B, and they’re both just gonna play a ton, get a lot of carries and let ’em roll.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller says he was told the Titans would look to trade back and take Penn State OT Olu Fashanu if Notre Dame OT Joe Alt is off the board at No. 7.