AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Vic Fangio, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills QB Josh Allen told reporters that he doesn’t think the team’s window to win a title is closing and thinks that there is plenty of time to turn things around for next year.

“No. Not at all,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “I believe in what we’ve got going on here and the people that are in charge. I believe in myself. And that will never change. There’s probably going to be a lot of change, whether it’s personnel, guys coming, guys not — again, that’s all speculation. I just gotta continue to keep working hard and bringing the guys that are here along, and keep trying to mesh everyone together.”

“It didn’t feel like our season was done yet,” Allen added. “Honestly, still doesn’t feel that way. We had a lot of good things going in the right direction.”