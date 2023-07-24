AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has fielded questions about the state of his franchise this offseason, one of them being whether HC Andy Reid will be riding off into the sunset of retirement any time soon.

“That’s never come up in my conversations with Andy,” Hunt said, via Pro Football Talk. “As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He’s all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I’ve seen in the 10-plus years that he’s been with us.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs doesn’t appear to be showing up for training camp amid a contract dispute. His absence weighs heavy on the mind of WR Davante Adams, who knows the team needs Jacobs if they want to make a big impact in 2023.

“If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we’re gonna need that guy,” Adams said, via NFL.com. “So I’m praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time.”

Texans

Texans LB Denzel Perryman answered questions about returning to the field after recovering from labrum surgery.

“Yeah, so basically I’m just happy to be back on the field right now, doing individuals, group installs, that type of stuff,” Perryman said, via TexansWire.com. “And then when practice — when they start doing team stuff, I’m off to the side getting my mental stuff. But, body-wise, I feel amazing, actually.”