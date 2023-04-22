AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Shaquille Leonard, Chiefs, Colts, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he’s eyed OT Jawaan Taylor since he played at the University of Florida and can see him lining up at right tackle in Kansas City.

“Starting off first with Jawaan Taylor, (he’s) a guy that we liked from his days in college at Florida,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire. “(He’s) a really, really athletic player. As we all know, he played right tackle at Florida, predominantly – he had some snaps at left tackle (but) played right tackle in the NFL. But he’s a guy athletically – I mean he’s long, quick feet, a really, really efficient pass protector and I think it wasn’t a secret that once free agency started, a tackle was at the top of that list and I think we have great flexibility with him. He certainly wants the opportunity to play left, but if we were to draft a left tackle, I mean, we know what Jawaan’s tape looks like at right tackle, so (we were) excited to get him.”

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard admitted that he had doubts about whether or not he’ll ever return to form.

“There’s been so many times where I’m thinking, ‘Will I ever be back to 5-3?‘” Leonard said, via ESPN. “‘Will I ever be back to The Maniac?’”

Leonard said that he didn’t see himself when he watched his tape from last year.

“I’d see myself on the tape, and I look slow in the game,” Leonard said. “People thought I was selfish [by] shutting it down and having the surgery. But I think the only thing selfish that I did last year was actually go out there and try to play. I felt like I hurt the team last year whenever I was on the field, and it sucks to kind of have to sit back and watch and see the bad plays and know it’s not you.”

Raiders

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler told reporters during his press conference that there was no new information about RB Josh Jacobs.

“We’re going to continue to work through that situation,” Ziegler said. “As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not going to really do the contract negotiation and those types of things in the public eye because I don’t think that’s responsible to do or fair to do for any of the parties involved. So, we’ll just keep working through that process and see where it goes.”

Ziegler also added that he will keep an open mind at the quarterback position as he approaches the draft.

“Not necessarily. Any time you can find a young player at that position that’s gonna have an impact on your team, you have to keep an open mind to that,” Ziegler said. “It goes back to the value of the position.”