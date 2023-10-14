AFC Notes: Josh McDaniels, Tua Tagovailoa, Chiefs, Dolphins, Raiders

Chiefs

Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Justin Watson suffered a dislocated elbow in Thursday night’s game and is undergoing an MRI to determine its severity.

suffered a dislocated elbow in Thursday night’s game and is undergoing an MRI to determine its severity. Rapoport notes Watson will at least miss “a few weeks” with his recovery.

According to Rapoport, Watson’s MRI showed “no significant damage” and he will likely return sooner than expected.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is on track to surpass Peyton Manning’s NFL-record of 5,477 passing yards in a single season. Although Tagovailoa would be pleased to achieve the record, he’s mostly concerned with winning.

“Sure, that would definitely be cool,” Tagovailoa said, via ProFootballTalk. “If we don’t get to where we want to as a team, none of that would mean anything to me. But along the way, if we could get to where we want to get to as a team, and those statistics could follow in helping win games, I’d be very happy.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) is still recovering after missing the last two weeks: “I don’t think Nate’s going to turn the corner just yet,” via Paul Gutierrez.