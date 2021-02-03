AFC Notes: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ravens, Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is a pending free agent this offseason but the Steelers beat reporters have been reading the tea leaves for more than a year that the odds are against him being back in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster said he “would love to come back” but if that’s not an option he explained what he’s looking for on a new team.

“I’m always about winning,” Smith-Schuster said in an interview with FOX Sports Radio. “I want to be on a team that is fighting and competing for the playoffs every year. As far as the business side and the money, I want to be paid for what I am worth. Obviously for what I do for the team particularly.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.

Ravens

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens assistant TE coach David Bischoff is expected to join the Texans’ coaching staff.

Steelers