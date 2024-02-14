AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Tee Higgins, Justin Madubuike, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes a key factor in negotiations between the Bengals and WR Tee Higgins will be the star wideout’s ability to stay on the field. While Higgins has only missed eight games, Dehner points out he has fewer than 3,000 career snaps in four years, with 805 snaps his career-high. Most of the other receivers in the range Higgins is hoping to be paid have multiple seasons above 825 snaps.

Higgins tends to get banged up and there have been multiple games in the past couple of seasons where he has started and then been yanked completely because of a nagging injury. However, Dehner says past injury history isn’t necessarily predictive of future injury problems and the Bengals have zero problems with Higgins’ approach to managing nicks and bruises.

“It’s a pleasure to coach that group because it’s guys trying to find ways on the field as opposed to the other way around,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said in January regarding the whole receiving corps. “And that’s not always the case. Those guys give us a chance, and I appreciate that.”