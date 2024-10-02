AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Zac Taylor, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals got their first win of the season in Week 4 which leaves them at 1-3 through four games for each of the last two seasons. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor believes their experience in these situations will help this year and is confident in the direction they are headed.

“I’ve really, unfortunately, been here many times,” Taylor said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “And I told these guys, coming out of Week 4 last year, there was a 27–3 loss at Tennessee, [which] put us at 1–3 and everybody doubted us. And we were able to pull ourselves up and stretch some wins together and get right back in the thick of it. So unfortunately, I’m able to draw on where this team has been in the past and say we’ve shown we’re able to pull out of this.”

“I can’t point to that as the reason we’ve lost any of those games. And I couldn’t be happier with how those three guys are handling themselves right now. Honestly, you wouldn’t even know that they had those situations going on because they’ve just kind of gone all in with the team.”

Taylor also spoke on navigating through a season while multiple top contributors are seeking new contracts.

“We’ve got guys that deserve to be paid and want to be paid. But we also got guys that want to win a Super Bowl. I can’t speak for them, but I do know that they know, ‘Hey, if I show up and I work, we got a chance to do some special things’. That’s kind of the attitude I see from those guys.”

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt was benched in their Week 4 win after getting beat various times throughout the game. Cincinnati DC Lou Anarumo has no more patience for poor play and isn’t afraid to make changes to improve their performance.

“It’s not a threatening thing to any of the guys,” Anarumo said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I think they know we are all held accountable to how we play, how we coach, all of it. We just have to make sure we are staying on top of it. Poor play can’t be tolerated by anybody. If you’re not playing well, we’re gonna put somebody else in.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor is looking forward to seeing how Taylor-Britt comes back after a down game.

“He’s a guy we really lean on to be a foundational piece over there,” Taylor added. “We expect more from him. I’m excited to see how he responds.”

