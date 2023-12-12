AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Courtland Sutton, Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has made a number of circus catches this season. He said if he gets a hand on the ball, anything can happen.

“For me, honestly, it’s just however I can catch it, I’ve got to catch it,” Sutton said, via PFT. “In that situation, I felt him where I was, and once he got into the spot where he had to panic a little bit. I was like, ‘I’ve got to put a hand on it.’ If I can put a hand on it, then who knows what can happen after that. And I was able to come down with it.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton says that G Quinn Meinerz is “fine” and is expected to play against the Lions this week. (Chris Tomasson)

says that G is “fine” and is expected to play against the Lions this week. (Chris Tomasson) Payton on the team potential making the playoffs: “We are a game out in our division. And that’s how we are looking at. This next quarter pole is going to define a lot of things for a lot of teams. It makes it exciting for the fans and certainly for the TV.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley when asked if QB Justin Herbert would play on Thursday: “We’re going to do whatever’s best for Justin long-term.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Kadarius Toney‘s offside penalty: “We got to clean up some penalties and some drops… With that, I know what I said about the officials. Listen, there are no excuses for this thing. Do we need to line up right? Yeah. We can’t put it in the officials’ hands.” (Nate Taylor)