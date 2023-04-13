AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Hunter Renfrow, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry points out the way the Chargers handled extension talks with OLB Joey Bosa will impact how negotiations with QB Justin Herbert go this offseason.
- Corry explained how when he was representing players, he would look for situations where the team had cut a really good deal with an important player and use that to create precedent. In the Chargers’ case, when they extended Bosa they gave him record guarantees for a non-quarterback and raised the market at his position by eight percent.
- Guarantees are a sticky subject with quarterback contracts these days, but Corry says Herbert’s agents have a strong case for that eight percent raise since he’s more important to the team than Bosa. That would put the average salary on a Herbert extension at $54.5 million a year, something like five years, $272.5 million.
- Corry adds of that sum, more than $160 million could be guaranteed at signing with north of $200 million in total guarantees and injury protection.
- If the Chargers get sticker shock at those numbers, Corry notes an alternative could be Herbert pushing for a shorter deal, four years or less. No matter what, Corry expects Herbert to sign for $50 million a year as a floor.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Adam Teicher and Matt Miller note they and a lot of people around the NFL expect the Chiefs to be aggressive and move around in the draft, including a potential trade up in the first round.
- Positions Kansas City has its eye on include wide receiver, defensive end and defensive tackle.
- Ryan Fowler reports Oregon OLB D.J. Johnson completed a top-30 visit with the Chiefs.
Raiders
- According to the Athletic’s Vic Tafur, there were some hot trade rumors involving Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow a couple of months ago. However, those died down once the Raiders traded TE Darren Waller to the Giants.
- Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has said he’s excited to work with Renfrow again in 2023 after injuries marred his first year in the scheme.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid says someone with knowledge of the Raiders’ draft strategy has told him not to rule out a cornerback, with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon the top two options.
- Aaron Wilson reports UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson attended the Raiders’ local prospect workout day.
- Las Vegas also hosted Washington State LB Daiyan Henley for a pre-draft visit, per Wilson.
- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Raiders during the pre-draft process. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ryan Fowler reports Oregon OLB D.J. Johnson completed a top-30 visit with the Raiders.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!