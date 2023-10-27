AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Mecole Hardman, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said his fractured middle finger on his left hand is improving every day and it’s a matter of pain tolerance.

“Every day it’s getting better,” Herbert said, via Elliott Teaford of the OC Register. “We’re coming up on four weeks, so just doing everything I can to limit the pain and every time I’m out here being safe.”

Herbert said it’s been difficult on their offense to lose C Corey Linsley (heart) and WR Mike Williams (knee).

“It’s definitely tough losing two guys like that,” Herbert said. “They’re about as good as it gets. They’re veterans in this league who have had a bunch of success. Any time you lose a guy like Mike or Corey, it’s going to be tough. We’re thankful for the guys who have stepped up.”

Herbert feels they can improve in a lot of areas and missed good opportunities. In the end, Herbert said it’s on them as players to produce.

“I think there’s a lot of things we can get better at,” Herbert said. “We’ve missed some opportunities. I’ve missed some opportunities. It starts with us getting better and understanding that we’re in this position. I think that the coaches have done a great job of putting us in positions to win and positions to succeed. It’s on us as players. It’s on me. We’re not going to point any fingers. We’re going to get better because of it. There’s a lot of football left. I feel really thankful and fortunate to be in this locker room with these guys. They’re professionals. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Chargers WR Mike Williams had surgery to repair his torn ACL on October 25 and is expected to be ready in time for training camp in 2024. (Ian Rapoport)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said recently acquired WR Mecole Hardman brings a “spark of energy” to their offense and is glad to be back in their locker room.

“I think he brings another spark of energy,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “You all see Mecole, he always has a smile on his face, and for him to be there in that locker room, you can just feel the energy.”

Mahomes said Hardman has a clear familiarity with their system, which provides an outlet for their younger receivers to learn from.

“Obviously, the speed and he has familiarity with the offense, so other guys who are younger can learn from him because he’s been here for a couple years now. Even though he left, he’s back quick enough that he can pick up the stuff that we added in pretty quickly.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) practiced on Thursday and is “hopeful” he’ll be available for Monday’s game against the Lions: “As long as nothing goes the other way,” via Paul Gutierrez.