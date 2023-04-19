AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Iowa CB Riley Moss is taking a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

Chargers

Ryan Fowler reports Chargers hosted Kentucky DB Keidron Smith for a visit.

for a visit. According to Dane Brugler, the Chargers hosted Northern Michigan LT Jake Witt for an official top-30 visit.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team has big plans for WR Skyy Moore and WR Kadarius Toney in their second seasons with the team.

“You start off with getting both those guys in Year 2 of the offense and letting them expand their roles,” Mahomes said via ESPN. “I think you could see it, especially with Skyy at the end of the season, how he was getting more and more of them involved in the offense. I think he’ll continue to take those steps and be even better this next year when he’s more comfortable, can utilize his talents even more. With Kadarius, you all saw the upside this last year of how special of a talent he can be. To have him in that offense another year, have him working with Coach Reid, how we practice in training camp, I think he’ll have his body in the best shape that you could possibly be in to go out there and, and be healthy all season long. We’re excited for those guys to take those next steps within this offense.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline writes the Chiefs are one of the teams he’s heard are very high on TCU WR Quentin Johnston. Johnston wasn’t invited to the draft but Pauline notes he was right on the cutoff. He expects him to be a first-round pick.