AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Bengals, Ravens

The Bengals lost TE Hayden Hurst in free agency, but HC Zac Taylor said Monday that he believes Irv Smith Jr can take over for Hurst.

“Yeah, we think he can come in and play that role for us,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “There’s always competition in that room, but that’s the vision that we have for Irv to come in there and fill that role that Hayden had for us.”