AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals
The Bengals lost TE Hayden Hurst in free agency, but HC Zac Taylor said Monday that he believes Irv Smith Jr can take over for Hurst.
“Yeah, we think he can come in and play that role for us,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “There’s always competition in that room, but that’s the vision that we have for Irv to come in there and fill that role that Hayden had for us.”
- Bengals TE Drew Sample earned a one-year, $1,232,500 contract from the Bengals including a $52,500 signing bonus. His base salary for the 2023 season is $1.08 million. He also has a $25,000 workout bonus and a $75,000 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)
Browns
- Browns GM Andrew Berry said they have not closed the door on re-signing RB Kareem Hunt: “I don’t think we’ve shut the door on anything. We don’t play games until September,” via Chris Easterling.
- Regarding the Browns hosting three quarterback prospects for pre-draft visits, Berry said they wanted to gather information on players given quarterback is the most important position in football: “We use those to accumulate more information. It’s the most important position in sports,” per Scott Petrak.
- Browns WR Marquise Goodwin signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract from the Browns including $400,000 guaranteed. His base salary for the 2023 season is $1.195 million, of which $150,000 is guaranteed. Goodwin also has a $250,000 signing bonus and up to $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
Ravens
- Ravens WR Tarik Black‘s one-year deal includes a $750,000 salary and an injury waiver, per Aaron Wilson.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!