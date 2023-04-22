AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke about the possibility of the team bringing back unsigned RB Kareem Hunt and while not ruling anything out, he mentioned the team is happy with their current group.

Berry did mention that the team could possibly add a running back in the draft.

“I don’t know that we’ve necessarily shut the door on anything,” Berry said during his pre-draft press conference. “We’re not playing games until September, so we’ll remain open-minded to anything that can help the team.”

“Obviously, Nick leads [the room]. Pleased with Jerome [Ford’s] progress over the last year,” Berry said. “And John Kelly, Nate McCrary, Demetric [Felton] taking reps there, we feel like we have a variety of skill sets. That wouldn’t exclude us from adding someone this upcoming weekend at that position. But, we’ve just got to see how the board shakes out.”

Berry also addressed QB Joshua Dobbs, who the team is re-signing as a backup after his brief stints with the Lions and the Titans in 2022.

“I think that was a big one for us,” Berry told reporters. “Like backup quarterback — I think as everyone has seen over the past three seasons, has been something that we’ve prioritized. Again, it’s the most important position in sports. Having Case [Keenum] in 2020 and 2021, having Jacoby [Brissett] last year, you just never know. Josh is a guy that we felt very comfortable with his development last year. We know his makeup, the relationship between the starter and backup is really important in that room. We really thought that he really fit like a glove.”

Ravens

Aaron Wilson mentions that Shepherd RB Ronnie Brown has visited with the Commanders and Ravens.

Steelers

Steelers LB Tanner Muse‘s one-year deal includes a $1.01 million salary, per Aaron Wilson.