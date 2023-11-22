AFC Notes: Kareem Jackson, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis notes Broncos S Kareem Jackson ‘s upheld four-game suspension will cost him $558,889 in salary.

‘s upheld four-game suspension will cost him $558,889 in salary. Chris Tomasson also writes Jackson has lost $928,003 in total wages due to suspension and fines so far this season.

Chargers

Chargers rookie WR Quentin Johnston dropped what would have been a game-winning pass in the team’s loss to the Packers and was critical of himself. However, HC Brandon Staley came to Johnston’s defense noting that there were more factors in the tough loss.

“Got a pass when the ball was thrown to me, should’ve caught it. No excuse for it. Lack of concentration on my part,” Johnston said, via ChargersWire.com. “I feel like the game could’ve definitely went the other way if I would’ve caught it that ball. Just a lack of concentration.”

“We’re going to keep going back to him,” Staley said. “He’s going to be an outstanding player. We love coaching him. Justin’s going to continue going to him. The more he plays, the more he’s going to be able to knock down opportunities like that. This is a tough one. We have to put it behind us. We have AFC games in front of us. We have to put our focus to Baltimore.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell said he missed open players in Week 11’s loss and feels he must take things one play at a time: “There were guys open that I missed, and I just have to play within myself and take it one play at a time, don’t look ahead, don’t look back. … But (the team did) a lot of good things too. So, I think our guys are confident,” via Vic Tafur.