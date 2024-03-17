AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Josh Uche, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

Patriots

Patriots re-signed LB Josh Uche on a one-year deal this offseason, and Uche had to take a reportedly steep hometown discount to stay in New England.

“The Patriots were the organization that gave me a chance in the NFL. It’s like family, it feels like home, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than home,” Uche said, via Danny Jaillet of the Patriots Wire. “I think that was my main reason, was loyalty, and family, and love.”

“Coach Mayo is developing a lot of tough young men, and I feel like it’s something I just want to continue being a part of and I think it’s just going to be great. I think the future is bright. I’m just happy to be home and get back to doing what I do best.”

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots “checked in” with the Chargers about WR Keenan Allen but the fourth-round pick price tag was ultimately too high.

but the fourth-round pick price tag was ultimately too high. Patriots WR Jalen Reagor signed a one-year deal worth $1.292 million including a $142,500 signing bonus and $300,000 of his $1.125 million base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a one-year deal worth $1.292 million including a $142,500 signing bonus and $300,000 of his $1.125 million base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson) Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne signed for three years with a $19.5 million base value which includes $5.5 million guaranteed. Bourne has a $4.2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.3 million guaranteed, $5.55 million with $2.5 million guaranteed if he has 800+ receiving yards in 2024 and $5.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)

signed for three years with a $19.5 million base value which includes $5.5 million guaranteed. Bourne has a $4.2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.3 million guaranteed, $5.55 million with $2.5 million guaranteed if he has 800+ receiving yards in 2024 and $5.5 million. (Aaron Wilson) It also includes up to $5.5 million for catches in yards incentives in 2024 and $4 million for catches and yards incentives in 2025 and 2026.

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett’s one-year contract is for $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed. It includes a $5 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million guaranteed salary. His deal also includes $48,824 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $4 million and playtime and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)