AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Josh Uche, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Michigan WR Roman Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Mark Gaughan)
- Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen met with the Bills at the Combine. (Muki Hawkins)
- Notre Dame RB Audric Estime said he met with the Bills at the Combine. (Muki Hawkins)
- SMU RB Frank Gore Jr. had a formal Combine interview with the Bills among 10 total teams. (Ian Rapoport)
- Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt said he spoke with the Bills at the Combine. It’s not clear if it was a formal or informal meeting. (Muki Hawkins)
- Iowa DB Cooper DeJean said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Duke OL Graham Barton said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a top-30 visit with the Bills, according to Ryan Fowler.
Jets
- According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, new Bears WR Keenan Allen said the Jets were involved in trade talks for him.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic adds that “no serious offers” were made by the Jets and it was “just a conversation” about trading for Allen.
- According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Jets WR Allen Lazard has come up in trade talks but the team is “not actively shopping him.”
- New Jets OT Tyron Smith on which he chose to sign with the New York: “I would’ve love to have stayed home in Dallas, but as we all know it’s a business the way it works. I still feel like the Jets have an opportunity to win it, and anything I can do for the team to help them out, I’m going to do me best to do it.” (Josina Anderson)
- Smith also talked about teaming up with QB Aaron Rodgers: “I feel like it’s going to be amazing. Of course me being with Dallas, he’s kicked our butts twice in the playoffs—so I know what he’s capable of. Honestly, I’m just excited about the opportunity.”
- New Eagles DE Bryce Huff said the Jets were among the teams who had shown interest in him. (Jimmy Kempski)
Patriots
Patriots re-signed LB Josh Uche on a one-year deal this offseason, and Uche had to take a reportedly steep hometown discount to stay in New England.
“The Patriots were the organization that gave me a chance in the NFL. It’s like family, it feels like home, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than home,” Uche said, via Danny Jaillet of the Patriots Wire. “I think that was my main reason, was loyalty, and family, and love.”
“Coach Mayo is developing a lot of tough young men, and I feel like it’s something I just want to continue being a part of and I think it’s just going to be great. I think the future is bright. I’m just happy to be home and get back to doing what I do best.”
- According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots “checked in” with the Chargers about WR Keenan Allen but the fourth-round pick price tag was ultimately too high.
- Patriots WR Jalen Reagor signed a one-year deal worth $1.292 million including a $142,500 signing bonus and $300,000 of his $1.125 million base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne signed for three years with a $19.5 million base value which includes $5.5 million guaranteed. Bourne has a $4.2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.3 million guaranteed, $5.55 million with $2.5 million guaranteed if he has 800+ receiving yards in 2024 and $5.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- It also includes up to $5.5 million for catches in yards incentives in 2024 and $4 million for catches and yards incentives in 2025 and 2026.
- Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett’s one-year contract is for $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed. It includes a $5 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million guaranteed salary. His deal also includes $48,824 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $4 million and playtime and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
