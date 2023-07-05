AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Joe Mixon, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Ben Baby of ESPN writes that Bengals CB Sidney Jones IV has been a standout player this offseason after recording an interception during 7-on-7 drills.

‘s contract would be Tuesday, September 5, when veteran contracts become guaranteed. However, he adds both sides will want a resolution well before that date. Dehner mentions the start of training camp on July 26 and roster cutdowns on August 29 as two potential inflection points.

As far as an extension for QB Joe Burrow , Dehner says Cincinnati and Burrow’s agents are likely waiting for Chargers QB Justin Herbert to go first to set the bar for Burrow to exceed.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec mentions a few roster construction notes for the Ravens heading into training camp, including the possibility of UDFA OLB Malik Hamm snaring a roster spot if the Ravens don’t make any other veteran additions to the position.

snaring a roster spot if the Ravens don’t make any other veteran additions to the position. He adds Ravens WRs James Proche and Tylan Wallace are competing for one roster spot in all likelihood, while CB Trayvon Mullen is a dark horse to watch to make the team.

and are competing for one roster spot in all likelihood, while CB is a dark horse to watch to make the team. Zrebiec points out former Ravens CB Anthony Averett remains available as a free agent if Baltimore decides it needs more veteran depth. He also lists CBs Bryce Callahan , Ronald Darby , Byron Jones , Casey Hayward , William Jackson and Troy Hill as other veterans who could be fits.

remains available as a free agent if Baltimore decides it needs more veteran depth. He also lists CBs , , , , and as other veterans who could be fits. The loose frontrunner to start at left guard is John Simpson, per Zrebiec, but he adds he expects that to be an intense competition with a lot of participants for the Ravens during camp. It could also end up as a rotation until one player outright wins the job.

Steelers

Steelers WR Allen Robinson told reporters that he and QB Kenny Pickett will work out this offseason in an attempt to build rapport.

“That is the plan,” Robinson said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ve talked it through. We’re both in New Jersey, so it can happen. Where I’m at right now, just recently getting back on the field the last few weeks, I’ve got a lot of stuff to do. I’ll be improving my body by getting out there and training and working with different people to get back to my [old] self. I have a lot of stuff planned.”

“I love Allen,” Pickett said of Robinson. “He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you’re going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with me and the stuff we’ve been doing when no one’s watching. I think those things go a long way. We’ll get caught up quickly. I think we’re pretty much close to being there.”