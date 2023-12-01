AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Chargers, Jets, Raiders

Chargers

Veteran Chargers OLB Khalil Mack became the second player to have 12 or more sacks with three different teams after Hall of Fame LB Kevin Greene. For now, Mack currently has 97.5 career sacks and is eyeing 100 for his career.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley commented on the strong season being had by his veteran pass-rusher.

“This is going to be one of the top seasons he’s ever had,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “In 2018, when I was with him (in Chicago), I think he should have been Defensive Player of the Year that year. Had we not held him out of those two games, I think he would have been. He’s playing at an elite level, as well as I’ve ever seen him play. He looks fresh. He looks healthy. You saw the way he rushed against a $100 million tackle last night. He’s been doing it all year. He has 13 sacks. It’s a historic achievement — one of two players in the history of the National Football League to have 12 sacks with three different teams. He’s going to get to 100 sacks. You’re witnessing one of the most special players that you guys have ever watched.”

Jets

Jets QB Tim Boyle said Aaron Rodgers “hasn’t skipped a beat” since returning to the team and their entire team is glad to have him in their locker room.

“It is nice having Aaron back,” Boyle said, via John Pullano of the team’s site. “Like the quarterbacks were saying, Aaron hasn’t skipped a beat. You could tell his presence was missed, but today it was the same happy and joking individual who brings a lot of wisdom and energy to this offense. We are grateful to have him back.”

Boyle said Rodgers frequently gives him feedback and helps him as a quarterback.

“Aaron keeps me loose,” Boyle said. “We know each other well. He knows how to sense my energy and when to keep it light with me. But I think the cool thing with Aaron is that he brings so much wisdom. Aaron going into 40-years-old, and he looks great by the way, and I know his birthday is coming up, but he just brings so much wisdom and confidence the QB room. He tries to make me think the next level.”

Boyle feels their offense was making strides in the fourth quarter of Week 12’s loss to the Dolphins.

“Obviously the score was not what we wanted, but that fourth quarter I think we were moving the ball and finding completions,” Boyle said. “We were no huddle and guys were catching the ball. I was seeing it well and I think that is something to build off, continuing to get completions. I want to see us run the ball well and I want to see us take some shots. It is going to be a fun one.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow said it’s their goal to close out the regular season strong in hopes of getting a playoff spot.

“There’s nothing against us winning five in a row and sneaking into the playoffs,” Renfrow said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “That’s kind of the goal, and I’m hoping everyone in this locker room kind of has that at the back of their mind this whole bye week. New team, same dream.”

Renfrow reiterated they believe in each other and they still have a special group.

“We have a special group, and we believe in each other,” Renfrow said. “And I’d go to war with any of these guys any day.”