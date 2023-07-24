AFC Notes: Kyle Dugger, Quinnen Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler reports that Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins plans to report to training camp despite his desire for a new deal with the team.

Jets

The Jets finished with the league’s fourth-best defense last season, with DL Quinnen Williams and LB C.J. Mosley having their sights set on the number-one spot in 2023.

“The goal is to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL,” Williams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“Why not?” Mosley added. “We put in the work. So why not go for the best? Why not try to be the best?”

has an interest in joining the Jets, with HC saying the following on the situation: “You never want to say no to a great player.” Additionally, Cimini noted that the comments were made prior to new abuse allegations against Cook by his former girlfriend.

: “Jermaine looks awesome. He’s packed on some really good weight. He looks strong, he looks fast, he looks really powerful, so I’m really excited about him going forward.” Cimini mentions that WR Denzel Mims had 42 receptions without a touchdown before being traded to the Lions, the most by any receiver in team history. Saleh offered this statement on Mims being traded to Detroit: “Sometimes a change of scenery is always good, it’s good for everybody.“

Patriots

Patriots S Kyle Dugger knows he will be expected to play a bigger role in the defensive backfield this season following the retirement of S Devin McCourty, whom Dugger says is not easily replaceable.

“You can’t just replace a guy like Devin,” Dugger said, via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe. “We’re just going to have to make sure we’re communicating and talking. Communication will be important and help tremendously.”