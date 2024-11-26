AFC Notes: Kyle Hamilton, Jerry Jeudy, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals K Evan McPherson, who received an extension from Cincinnati, spoke about the support he has received from teammate WR Ja’Marr Chase in the wake of his recent missed kicks. McPherson also has the confidence of his HC Zac Taylor going forward despite the misses.

“I was just talking to him today, and I’d like to apologize to those guys because those guys play their tail off, and for me to not come through at the end, it really sucks,” McPherson said, via Jay Morrison of SI.com. “He’s just a good guy and good, supportive teammate. He told me he’s always going to support me, good or bad, win or loss and he’s always going to be there for me. I really appreciate that guy. He’s a really good teammate.”

“He knows to make those kicks,” Chase added. “That’s why we paid him those bucks, to make those kicks in crunch time.”

Browns

The Browns traded for WR Jerry Jeudy in the offseason and immediately extended him to be a part of their long-term plans at the position. Jeudy feels he’s created separation at every point in his career and is thankful for the chance to show what he can do.

“I feel like I’ve been getting open my whole career,” Jeudy said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “Just sometimes you don’t get that much of an opportunity. Now I’m here and getting open and getting opportunities. So now it’s time to take advantage of them.”

Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski highlighted Jeudy’s ability to make plays after the catch and when the QB scrambles after he’s posted 70 or more yards in every game with QB Jameis Winston starting.

“I think with Jerry, we know his skill set and he’s doing a nice job,” Stefanski said. “He’s catching short throws and turning them into long gains. He’s catching balls down the field, too. He’s also made a lot of plays in a scramble-drill setting and really shown his ability to shake open.”

Stefanski has no update on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ‘s neck injury. (Zac Jackson)

‘s neck injury. (Zac Jackson) Stefanski on LT Jedrick Wills‘ knee injury: “He’s trying. He’s not ready yet.” (Jackson)

Ravens

The Ravens took down the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 12 in the first Harbaugh Bowl since 2013. Baltimore S Kyle Hamilton discussed the team’s desire to get the win for HC John Harbaugh because of how much the game meant to him.

“Like I said, it wasn’t a huge talking point for us, but we know deep down Harbs wants this win,” Hamilton said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It means a little more than the other ones. It’s a blessing to be in this game and be able to say, ‘I won this game’ and win that for Harbs. But yes, he’s going to have that bragging right for the foreseeable future until we play them again.”

Hamilton was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 11.