AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Allen Robinson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns’ veteran QB Joe Flacco said no one tried to sign him off of Cleveland’s practice squad, but wouldn’t have left the team anyway if it happened: “No. I wouldn’t have left, anyway,” per Tony Grossi.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he’s honored to be in the MVP conversation but is focused on winning a Super Bowl this year.

“It’s an honor just being acknowledged — to be [in the] conversation with great guys,” Jackson said, via PFT. “But I’m just trying to stay locked in trying to win, because I want another trophy.”

Steelers

Steelers’ veteran WR Allen Robinson said he’s at the point in his career where he just wants to win and isn’t concerned about being the big-name player he used to be.

“I want to win,” Robinson said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I am at the point where ego and different things like that are out the window. Whether it is a big task or a small task, I treat them all equally. Whether it is getting targets, catches, or blocking — whatever I can do to help this team is what I want to be able to do.”

Steelers’ interim OC Eddie Faulkner said Robinson has proven to be a “consummate professional” and is comfortable doing the dirty work.

“Here’s a guy who’s had an unbelievable career. He’s caught, whatever, 600 some balls, made a lot of money, and he does all the dirty work regularly and is excited to do it,” Faulkner said. “Whenever we’re trying to make an example of the consummate professional, that is (No.) 11, and he is awesome. He stays solid, and he’s been good for the group. Unbelievable addition.”

Robinson wants to provide an example for WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, given players at the position often carry a “me-first” mentality.

“I have been able to talk to those guys, and No. 1 is that, me as an example, I always want to lead by example,” Robinson said. “A lot of young receivers have that (me-first reputation) across the league. I am trying my best to help them be a big-picture receiver. Even for myself, I wasn’t always big-picture-oriented throughout my younger days. Once you get into different experiences and on different teams, you see things differently.”

Brooke Pryor notes Steelers LB Alex Highsmith has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play in Week 15.