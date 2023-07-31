AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Will Levis, Browns, Ravens, Titans

Browns

Browns CB Greg Newsome was willing to give WR Elijah Moore plenty of respect when speaking with the media this week and recalls working out with Moore in Arizona prior to being drafted.

“Yeah, I’m super excited,” Newsome said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m just going to tell (everyone), the NFL better watch out for him. He’s one of the best that I’ve honestly been against, and I’m not just saying it because he’s on my team. But I have the pleasure of guarding him every single day in OTAs (organized team activities) and now, he’s a great route runner. He has speed. So I’m definitely, definitely super excited for him.”

“I was super excited, man,” Newsome said about the Browns trading for Moore. “I trained out there in Arizona. I’ve seen him train multiple times. I see how fluid he was, him coming out of the draft, obviously, I’ve seen all the receivers. So for us to get him, I mean, it’s a steal. I feel like you need to give up a first-round (pick) to get a guy like that. But I’m super excited for him and he’s going to do a lot of big things for us this season.”

Ravens

New Ravens OC Todd Monken has QB Lamar Jackson getting rid of his playbook wristband after he has worn one for the first six years of his career.

“One of the most important things is your ability to communicate the calls, and the best way for that to happen is to not start with wristbands,” Monken said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He [Jackson] has to hear what I say; he has to process the call; he has to regurgitate to the players; he has to get the cadence. We can always go to wristbands. Wristbands are easy; you just read them. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls.”

“I’m saying for right now — at the beginning of training camp,” Jackson said of losing the wristband. “The playbook might get longer throughout the process, so we’ll see.”

Monken on Jackson: “The thing you like about Lamar is he’s becoming even more diligent. I do not see a guy that signed a contract and said, ‘OK, I’ve arrived.’ [It’s more], ‘I want to be elite; I want this offense to be elite.’ That’s been impressive.” (Jamison Hensley)

Titans

Titans’ second-round QB Will Levis is starting to feel more comfortable now that training camp has arrived.

“I feel like I can see the bigger picture a lot easier now,” Levis said. “In the spring, it was my first time going through everything, the first time learning the playbook and just the certain things that are asked of us at the quarterback position. So, that was my first time going through all that, and pretty much everything that we’re doing now, I’ve banked at least one or two reps of a lot of these different concepts and different actions or drops or progressions. It only gets better with repetition and I think going from the spring to now, I feel a lot more comfortable, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”