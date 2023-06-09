AFC Notes: Leonard Floyd, Mike Gesicki, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills recently signed OLB Leonard Floyd said he signed with Buffalo because he wants to compete for a Super Bowl.

“It’s simple,” Floyd said, via ProFootballTalk. “I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl. I’m examining teams, looking at their rosters, and the Bills are the best. I just felt like if I come here I can help the team get there.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says in his opinion, the signing of Floyd kills the Bills’ chances of signing former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins , though the odds weren’t good to begin with after talks fell apart before the draft.

: “Really proud of him to take that next step.” (Katherine Fitzgerald) Bills senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb says he is working with the back seven of the defense this season. (Chris Brown)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he’s been very impressed by Aaron Rodgers so far this offseason: “There’s been some wow moments. I’m sure there will be a lot more,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

said he’s been very impressed by so far this offseason: “There’s been some wow moments. I’m sure there will be a lot more,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that he gets the sense the Jets were only in the running for WR Odell Beckham Jr. due to his friendship with Rodgers, and apart from that really like their current receiving corps.

Patriots

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki cited “opportunity” when asked why he decided to sign with New England as a free agent this offseason, which is interesting since the team already has TE Hunter Henry on the depth chart. But the chance to reunite with Patriots OC Bill O’Brien who coached Gesicki in college likely played a role, as Gesicki spent the 2022 season in an offense not designed for his strengths.

“Obviously the coaching staff is incredible,” Gesicki said via AtoZSports.com’s Doug Kyed. “A lot of the skill-position guys that I’ve dealt with have been great. Just the opportunity to come up here and compete and just come out here and do what I love to do.”

There have been some early signs during OTAs that the Patriots have a specific plan for Gesicki that could see him doing a lot less blocking than his teammate Henry, for instance. He still says he’ll be asked to block at times though.

“Right now in terms of the tight end position, there’s a lot,” Gesicki said. “You have to be able to do both. I would say without getting into all of the specifics, just like any other tight end around the league, you have to be able to do both. I think I’ve been doing that.” Gesicki’s one-year, $4.5 million deal includes another $4.5 million in available incentives, per Kyed. That includes $300,000 for hitting the following statistical mileposts: 40 catches, 50 catches, 60 catches, 70 catches, 450 yards, 550 yards, 650 yards and 750 yards.

There are also snap incentives including $350,000 for 46 percent, $400,000 for 53 percent, $400,000 for 60 percent and $450,000 for 70 percent.