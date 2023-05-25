AFC Notes: London, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects an extension for Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. to be in the neighborhood of four years and $92 million with $53 million in total guarantees. The $23 million a year average would be 10th at the position.

He adds the more challenging negotiation will be with RB Jonathan Taylor given how the market at the position has stalled out at $12-$13 million a year and many backs have either had to play out their rookie contracts or play under the franchise tag.

However, he notes the team loves Taylor and extended RB Nyheim Hines after three seasons, albeit to a much smaller deal. In the end, Spielberger projects a four-year, $60 million extension for Taylor ($15 million a year) with $35 million guaranteed.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Taylor has now signed with the same agent as OLB Shaquille Leonard.

. Colts HC Shane Steichen said first-round QB Anthony Richardson and veteran QB Gardner Minshew have been splitting time with the first-team offense: “Anthony’s getting some reps with the 1’s, Gardner’s getting some reps with the 1’s, and we’ll see how it plays out,” via Joel Erickson.

Steichen indicated third-round WR Josh Downs is dealing with a knee injury and TE Jelani Woods has a hamstring issue. (Erickson)

Things seem pretty good in Jacksonville right now, as the Jaguars seem to be a team on the rise behind young QB Trevor Lawrence and HC Doug Pederson. The timing is good on the business side, as the team is about to approach local officials with a plan to renovate the stadium and keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future.

“Now it’s time to see if other stakeholders in this community share or embrace the vision of the Jaguars and what we’re trying to do, not only with the stadium but with the neighborhood around the stadium,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “The Jaguars have been here for a long time. It’s certainly our intention to be here a long time.”

Lamping says the team has a proposal for renovations to the current stadium that would dramatically improve it, adding roof cover to block the sun and open-air sides to let in the breeze. It would also improve the stadium’s viability for other events, like concerts and potentially hosting a College Football Playoff game.

But the catch here as it is for every NFL stadium discussion is the team and the league don’t want to foot the bill on their own. There will be negotiations about how much money the city will be willing to contribute to fund the project, and while renovations will be cheaper than a new stadium, the bill will still be in the hundreds of millions.

“An NFL owner can’t unilaterally enter into a lease agreement with a municipality,” Lamping said. “To enter into a lease extension in our case would require the approval of the league, the approval of the NFL stadium committee, the NFL finance committee. And then assuming you can clear those three hurdles, it goes to the vote of all 32 owners where you need to get a 75 percent approval. So an important part of that process is what’s happening in other markets. Stadium participation from the public is really pretty clear across the league.” And of course, the implication is if Jacksonville won’t fund a state-of-the-art stadium, the Jaguars will pick up and move to a locality that will. The team has regularly played in London and has been viewed for years as the most likely candidate should the NFL ever move a team overseas. There are a number of reasons that hasn’t happened yet and a number of reasons to think it won’t happen. The Jaguars keep saying their first choice is to stay in Jacksonville but there’s also no incentive to rule out the possibility of relocating when their lease ends in 2029 when they’re negotiating with the city. “I can tell you Shad Khan is behaving exactly like an NFL owner who wants to stay in their market would behave,” Lamping said. “We are seeking every possible solution to have a competitive, stable franchise in northeast Florida for decades to come, and that’s the outcome that we expect.”

Texans veteran WR Robert Woods said OC Bobby Slowik was a big influence on his decision to sign with Houston.

“I would say Coach, knowing the offense he’s coming from, me having familiarity with it, and then trying to just, like I said, pick back up in a good offense, efficient offense, having a young quarterback being able to pick it up and kind of just knowing what to expect, me and the Coach having the same expectations with the offense and me understanding it and just trying to get in that same rhythm and knowing how it works, knowing what plays could be made,” said Woods, via TexansWire.

Woods said receivers are “asked to do a lot” in Slowik’s offense and must be a “true playmaker” in multiple areas of the field.

“In this offense receivers are asked to do a lot,” Woods said. “That’s obviously run crisp routes, make plays down the field, be able to take the ball for short catches, get a lot of YAC, and make guys miss. Being able to get sweeps and being able to block D-ends. This offense, receivers, are asked to be a true playmaker and play everywhere on the field. That’s what I’m able to bring. I’m able to block, able to catch, good routes, have good speed. Match up well against outside corners, nickel corners. That’s why being in this offense, being able to play all around, move all around, will help me and this offense.”