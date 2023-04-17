AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Aaron Wilson reports that Vanderbilt LB/S Maxwell Worship worked out at the local pro days for the Dolphins and Titans.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Mississippi State DL Randy Charlton worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day.
- Per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Iowa TE Sam LaPorta said he had a private workout with the Dolphins.
- Wagner DL Titus Leo had a top-30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
Jets
- Tom Pelissero reports that UAB DeWayne McBride is visiting with the Jets.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff was told by a source close to the team the Patriots did indeed explore other options at quarterback this offseason, though the source thought it was a stretch to say HC Bill Belichick shopped QB Mac Jones.
- Graff adds at this point the Patriots are pretty locked into going into 2023 with Jones as the starter but there will need to be some fence-mending between both sides. Graff explains Belichick was angry at Jones for undercutting the coaching staff, while Jones was frustrated with Belichick’s decision to entrust the offense to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!