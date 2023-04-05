AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald cites NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who thinks the Dolphins should target Georgia TE Darnell Washington at No. 51 overall: “They need a tight end. This is a deep draft in tight ends. [With] Darnell Washington, you’re basically having an offensive tackle at tight end. We know Mike McDaniel wants to run the ball in a variety of ways. He helps you run the ball. He gives you a presence in the middle of the field. He can run. If he was somehow there at 51 or if he was dropping somehow, go get him. Go figure out a way to go get Darnell Wasington in that offense.”
- Jackson also thinks South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta are two other tight ends to keep an eye on for the Dolphins.
- Jackson points out that the 2023 NFL Draft’s top two tight ends, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, will likely be gone by No. 51 overall.
Jets
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes that due to financial reasons, the most likely outcome is the Jets go into the 2023 season with Zach Wilson as their No. 2 quarterback. Between him and eventual starting QB Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have a lot of cap space to add a proven veteran.
- Still, there are some interesting veteran options still available, like Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Wentz, and of course, last year’s backup Joe Flacco.
- Rosenblatt mentions the most economical route might be to draft a rookie in the mid to late rounds to try and provide an alternative or insurance for Wilson if he doesn’t develop.
- Other cheap veterans who could be added in training camp to compete with Wilson for the backup job include Mason Rudolph, Josh Johnson, Trevor Siemian, Brett Rypien, or Brandon Allen, per Rosenblatt.
- Ryan Fowler reports that Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is scheduled to meet with the Bills, Broncos, Giants, and Jets.
- Jordan Schultz reports that NC State OG Chandler Zavala has had top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Lions and Panthers. He will also meet with the Broncos, Giants, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers.
Patriots
- Albert Breer points out that Patriots HC Bill Belichick wasn’t pleased with how QB Mac Jones conducted himself throughout last season, which is the reason why Belichick has refused to say whether Jones or Bailey Zappe is the starting quarterback.
- Breer thinks Belichick’s displeasure with Jones is the reason why New England was reportedly shopping the quarterback
- Breer doesn’t expect that the Raiders would trade the No. 7 overall pick for Jones, nor would the Texans give up either of its No. 2 or No. 13 selections or the Commanders at No. 16 overall.
- In the end, Breer believes Belichick will give Jones the opportunity to re-earn his starting spot.
