AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Tony Pollard, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts K Matt Gay received $2.94 million of his salary guaranteed on March 18th, OT Braden Smith was due a roster bonus of $2 million and C Ryan Kelly was due a bonus of $1 million. (Over the Cap)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Mac Jones is looking forward to getting started with Jacksonville and gave respect to New England for his time there. Jones added that the split between him and New England was mutually beneficial.

“I have all the respect for those guys up there,” Jones said, via PFT. “They’re my first team, drafted me in the first round and can’t thank them enough. Obviously, we kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So really, that’s kind of what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.”

Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun was due a roster bonus of $1 million on March 18th, as was WR Christian Kirk . (Over the Cap)

was due a roster bonus of $1 million on March 18th, as was WR . (Over the Cap) New Jaguars DE Arik Armstead on his playing through injuries: “Football is a sport with a 100% injury rate .. but I finished the playoffs, played in Super Bowls [through injury] … I think I got a good 5 or 6 more years in me.” (Gus Logue)

Titans

Titans RB Tony Pollard addressed his expectations when sharing the backfield with RB Tyjae Spears.

“Just keeping the mindset of controlling what you can control and making the most of my opportunities, and just making them count,” Pollard said, via Titans Wire. “We haven’t really went into specifics (of what my role will be), but I’m coming in expecting to help, trying to contribute.”

Pollard added that he’s not looking to replace former Titans RB Derrick Henry, but wants to be the best version of himself for the team.

“For me personally, not at all,” Pollard responded. “All I’m focused on is coming in and being the best leader I can be this year, contributing to the team and just winning games.”

Pollard explained that being able to come home to Tennessee was a big deciding factor in his decision to sign with the Titans.

“It just felt like this was the place for me to be, especially coming back home, with family so close,” Pollard explained. “It was just perfect timing. Everything worked out the way it should, me being from Memphis, born and raised in Memphis, went to the University of Memphis. So, I am very familiar with the area, have a lot of family here. It just made sense for me to be home.”