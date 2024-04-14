AFC Notes: Malik Cunningham, NFL Draft, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they see “a lot of different opportunities” to land offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft at multiple positions.

“I certainly think it’s a big factor for us in terms of team building this year,” DeCosta said, via Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “It’s a very deep pool of players. We see a lot of different opportunities in different rounds to get players at tackle, guard and center, and we’re excited about that.”

DeCosta mentioned they are examining the second-tier of edge rusher prospects with their No. 30 or No. 62 overall picks.

“The challenge for us will be who’s that next tier group of guys in that sweet spot between the 25th player to the 45th player that we have a chance to get either at 30 or at 62,” DeCosta said.

Ravens HC Jim Harbaugh said they are still determining their plans on whether to keep Malik Cunningham at quarterback or convert him to receiver.

“I think that remains to be seen,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to take a look at him and see how he does. He’s definitely developmental as a quarterback. He’s developmental as a wide receiver, too. But he’s a good athlete. He’s a good person. He’s a competitive guy, he wants to do well.”

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has heard the Ravens would be open to trading back from No. 30 to try and pick up more draft capital.

If they stick and pick, offensive tackle and receiver are two positions to watch, per Reid.

Ravens DL coach Dennis Johnson and DB coach Doug Malloy attended Iowa’s workout with CB Cooper DeJean and DT Khristian Boyd. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

The Steelers had West Virginia C Zach Frazier , West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop and Iowa CB Cooper DeJean for predraft visits on Friday. (Ray Fittipaldo)

, West Virginia CB and Iowa CB for predraft visits on Friday. (Ray Fittipaldo) Georgia WR Ladd McConkey took an official visit with the Steelers. (Mark Kaboly)