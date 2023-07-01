AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Nick Caserio, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Josh Allen gave a quick scouting report on first-round OT Anton Harrison.

“Just from the tape man, he kind of stands out, you know, just stands out. Quick, good feet, you know, that’s one thing you want to look into a tackle is how good his feet are,” Allen told John Shipley of SI.com. “And he’s really good with his feet. So I think once he gets comfortable in the scheme and gets comfortable working with all four of the other guys up front, think he’s gonna be a heck of a player. And that’s what I said, man, I want to be around that talent. I want to challenge each other. You know, I think the best thing to go against him to help him grow is to go against guys that he’s gonna see on Sundays. And, you know, I want to work with him. That doesn’t get any better. So I’m excited for that.”

Texans

The Texans promoted James Liipfert to executive director of player personnel and named Chris Blanco assistant director of player personnel. The team also promoted Mozique McCurtis and John Ritcher to co-college scouting directors from national scouts and promoted Bradley Matthews to national scout. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

There were definitely people who wrote Titans QB Malik Willis off after a pretty poor rookie season. Some reports indicated a few of those people might have even been inside the organization, and the selection of second-round QB Will Levis certainly lends credence to that. However, Willis has drawn praise this offseason from coaches and teammates for how much he’s improved.

“Malik has grown a lot,” Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “He put a lot of work throughout the offseason. I was able to throw with him a few times during the offseason before we started here and saw his growth, saw him pushing himself. He has only continued that as we’ve gotten out here,” he added. “I’m proud of him and the work he’s put in, and it’s fun to see a guy grow, and see his hard work pay off.”

“I thought he continued to get better,” Titans HC Mike Vrabel also said. “His attitude, his demeanor, making little coaching points with him and seeing that immediately translate… He is very receptive (to coaching).”