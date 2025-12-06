AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Myles Murphy came up with two big plays in a short span during Week 13’s win over the Ravens, chasing after Derrick Henry to stop a long run before tipping a pass that led to an interception by LB Demetrius Knight Jr. five plays later. Cincinnati DL coach Jerry Montgomery highly praised Murphy for his effort on both plays.

“This is a hell of a play,” Montgomery said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Instead of letting the touchdown go, we got the stop and three or four plays later, we got an interception. That’s the difference. Running with a purpose.”

Montgomery was glad to see Murphy run down Henry, noting that the third-year defensive end didn’t show the same amount of effort a couple of weeks earlier on a long run by Steelers RB Jaylen Warren.

“There should never be loafs,” Montgomery said. “And 99, who did a phenomenal job (chasing down Henry in Baltimore), cut it short on that play. On a play he should have made.”

Murphy reflected on the long run by Warren in Week 11, saying it was embarrassing to be exposed during film study.

“It was kind of embarrassing to see it on the screen, the whole team sees it, the whole defense sees it, because that is not me,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to put that on tape ever again. Moving forward, this is my play style.”

Browns

The Browns and Titans are set to square off in Week 14, pitting rookie QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward against each other. Sanders said there isn’t any extra emphasis on Sunday’s game, knowing he slid to the fifth round while Ward went first overall to Tennessee.

“Nah, I think it’s nothing extra within myself,” Sanders said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a lot of great quarterbacks, you know, week by week, that we play against. So, I wouldn’t say this adds anything.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett is three and a half sacks away from the single-season record, and Ward has taken a league high 48 of them in 2025 so far. (Dianna Russini)

is three and a half sacks away from the single-season record, and Ward has taken a league high 48 of them in 2025 so far. (Dianna Russini) Browns’ rookie DT Mason Graham said he plans on playing in Week 14 after suffering a rib injury in their previous game: “I hurt (the rib) during the game. I’ll be playing on Sunday.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

The Ravens recently signed veteran TE Mark Andrews to a three-year extension. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta congratulated Andrews on his new deal.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews,” DeCosta said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “Mark is an all-time Raven—a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community. Congratulations to Mark and his family!”

Andrews is now the Ravens’ all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

“I just continue to do my job,” Andrews said. “I just feel incredibly blessed; one, to be a part of such an amazing organization throughout these last eight years, and the incredible players that I’ve been able to take part with and play with and grow with.”

Andrews said his new contract came together “really fast” within the last couple of weeks, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Fellow TEs Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are set to be free agents in 2026. Andrews thinks both players will also get the contracts they deserve: “They deserve a lot,” via Zrebiec.

and are set to be free agents in 2026. Andrews thinks both players will also get the contracts they deserve: “They deserve a lot,” via Zrebiec. Likely was asked how Andrews’ contract extension impacts his future: “I just watched my brother get paid, so I just enjoy it. Just live in the moment.” (Josh Tolentino)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) and CB Nate Wiggins (foot) are “good to go” for Week 14, via Ian Rapoport.

announced that QB (ankle) and CB (foot) are “good to go” for Week 14, via Ian Rapoport. Jackson struggled in his return from an ankle injury in Week 13. When asked about the criticism he’s receiving, Jackson responded that he ignores outside noise: “It’s just noise. Most of us NFL players are built off noise.” (Jeff Zrebiec)