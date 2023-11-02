AFC Notes: Mark Davis, Josh McDaniels, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos defense was downright putrid to start the season, punctuated by giving up 70 points to the Dolphins in September. But quietly Denver’s defense has been much better recently. Broncos DC Vance Joseph‘s unit has now held opponents under 20 points for three straight games, including giving up just nine points to the Chiefs in a win in Week 9.

“I think it’s never as rosy as we would like to believe, and it’s never as bleak as we would like to believe,” Broncos HC Sean Payton said via USA Today’s Jon Heath. “Now, that doesn’t sell in your world, but that’s just the truth. I think it first starts with the rushing game and our ability to defend the run. That, really, would be the first tangible thing I’d point to.

“We’ve created the takeaways, the passing situations have gone in our favor, and guys have worked hard to make corrections and improve. Those would be the first things that come to my mind. In other words, being better against the run and fitting the run better. I think they had [62] yards rushing yesterday. Then, situationally, our third down and red zone, particularly in the last two games with Kansas City, have been really good.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team only hopes to contain Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and knows that he’ll make his fair share of plays in his first game against his former team.

“He’s a great player. I mean, that’s the bottom line,” Reid said, via PFT. “You might slow him down, but he was going to make plays somewhere. And that’s what makes him the player he is. He’s got speed, quickness, and he’s smart.”

Raiders

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, citing several staffers and parties involved, reports the Raiders’ firing of Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler felt “inevitable” in recent weeks after owner Mark Davis grew “volatile and angry,” while players were also unhappy over the situation. This all led to a “non-competitive effort” in Monday Night’s loss to the Lions prompting Davis to pull the trigger.

Breer writes that Davis being so angry after Week 5’s win caught the attention of many people around the organization and created an “uneasy feeling within the coaching and scouting staffs.”

Breer writes Davis met with players in recent weeks and became aware of those grievances.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports a meeting took place where the staff was informed McDaniels was being fired along with Ziegler. He also adds Davis met with team veterans and did not like what he heard about what was taking place in the locker room when it came to team culture.

Regarding the Raiders not trading WR Davante Adams despite being upset in Las Vegas, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Adams bought a primary residence in the city and wants to raise his family as a Raider. However, his patience appears to be waning.

. Tashan Reed of The Athletic points out McDaniels and Ziegler were both actively working with the organization through the trade deadline on Tuesday, while Davis’ decision appeared to have developed as the evening progressed.

Raider interim HC Antonio Pierce says fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell gives their team the best chance to win this season ahead of veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Vic Tafur)