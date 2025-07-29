AFC Notes: Martin Emerson, Roquan Smith, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals K Evan McPherson adjusted his technique after his rookie season, which resulted in a loss of power and accuracy. McPherson admitted the technique change didn’t work and is reverting back to what gave him his initial success.

“I feel more comfortable in my technique now, and I can focus on the kick and not really focus on my steps,” McPherson said, via NY Times. “As a professional athlete, you are always looking for perfection, but you have to realize you are never going to get it. I was looking for the straighter ball flight and more consistent ball flight rather than hitting the draw. I found it in a certain technique, but I wasn’t as consistent. I am going back to how I grew up learning how to kick. So all I need to focus on is my target line, and my body just kind of does the rest.”

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said that WR Jermaine Burton has started learning how to be a pro and is placing an emphasis on learning the playbook.

“He was where he was supposed to be when he was supposed to be there,” Pitcher said, which drew a soft laugh among the media for the double meaning. “You guys chuckle, but it’s in all aspects, and I’m saying that first and foremost with him on the field — he got lined up, he did his assignment, you could tell he put the work in to be prepared to go do what we asked him to do. That includes being where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there. That’s a prerequisite, right? That doesn’t mean you’re gonna be a successful pro. That gives you a chance to be a successful pro. He’s making the right steps in that direction.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Joe Flacco will get most of the first-team reps with QB Kenny Pickett sidelined, and the rookies will get some looks depending on the drill. (Scott Petrak)

Per Scott Petrak, Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. said he did a lot of soul-searching after a down year in 2024.

Although Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam does know the Manning family, he mentioned he doesn’t know Texas QB Arch Manning personally, and expects him to remain in college. (Petrak)

does know the Manning family, he mentioned he doesn’t know Texas QB personally, and expects him to remain in college. (Petrak) Haslam was asked how many wins are needed for a successful season: “You know I’m not gonna answer that. Listen, we gotta do better than 3…I think we will know what better looks like.” (Zac Jackson)

Regarding the trade down from No. 2 to take WR/CB Travis Hunter , Haslam said he signed off on the decision: “We just thought it was too good to pass up. Time will tell whether we did the right thing or not.” (Tony Grossi)

Despite the three-win season, Haslam said GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski are not on the hot seat: “Do they need to do better, yeah, but so do Dee and I. These are high-pressure jobs. We really like them in their roles as coach & GM, & we really like them. And I say this all the time. They’re 38 & 42 years old.” (Grossi)

Ravens

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith finished last year with his second straight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. Despite receiving both honors, Smith still thinks he has room to improve.

“When I’m (healthy), obviously, I put out great film,” Smith said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “(I was), what, All-Pro last year, maybe? Obviously, we didn’t get to where we needed to personally, but it is what it is.”

Smith thinks their defensive unit for 2025 is the “most talented” he’s been a part of.

“This is probably the most talented defense that I’ve been on, so I’m excited about the opportunity to get out here with these guys and go to work,” Smith said.

Steelers

Per Mike DeFabo, testing showed UDFA TE/FB DJ Thomas-Jones does not have a torn Achilles and it is not believed to be a season-ending injury.