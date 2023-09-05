AFC Notes: Matt Corral, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold signed a three-year, $12.2 million extension that includes a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.2 million, $3.35 million, and $3.55 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

Ingold has $2 million in injury guarantees in 2024 and up to $340,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses.

Jets

Former Jets QB Vinny Testaverde, who had a rocky start to his career after being picked first overall, offered advice to QB Zach Wilson following the arrival of QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I was in his position and, 21 years later, retired from the league,” Testaverde told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Who’s to say he can’t play in the league for a long time at a high level? I told him to keep asking Aaron questions, and when he’s tired of you asking questions, ask more. You can learn a lot from that guy. He’s been through it all. He’s one of the best. The nice thing is Aaron seems like he’s willing to help him. Zach needs to take advantage of that because one day he’ll be in there playing.”

Per Tom Pelissero , the NFL fined Jets Randall Cobb $13,889 for unnecessary roughness on an illegal blindside block on WR$13,889 for unnecessary roughness on an illegal blindside block on that concussed Giants Bobby McCain. DB

Patriots

Former Panthers WR Steve Smith defended QB Matt Corral, who wound up among the team’s final roster cuts and was subsequently picked up by the Patriots.

“It wasn’t his fault.”So much of it was circumstances,” Smith told ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss. “He had a new boss (coach Frank Reich). Last year, he had to figure out the old boss (Matt Rhule), then an interim (Steve Wilks), so it was three coaches. Then his [foot] injury [that sidelined him for his rookie season], so he was going through things mentally. But when it was time to get out there and do it, it can be harder than what you saw [in meetings]. I think he can be a good player, but we don’t really know at this point. Watching him in preseason, I thought he made good reads. He was going through his progression. He might have been a little slow with it, but I’d take being a little too late than not seeing it at all.”