AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Christian Wilkins, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins met with reporters for the first time to discuss his contract situation after seeing Jets DT Quinnen Williams receive a new deal this offseason.

“Control what I can control,” Wilkins mentioned, via Pro Football Network. “I definitely feel like I’ve done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract; but again, I’m just focusing on ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization and hopefully they’ll give their all back to me.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh noted that G Laken Tomlinson and LB Quincy Williams are going to be fine and will return to practice soon. (Andy Vasquez)

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon let the Patriots organization know that he appreciates the new deal they gave him this offseason.

“I’m back out here playing football. I get to do what I love to do,” Judon said, via Dan Roche of WBZ. “Me and the guys upstairs got something done as far as my contract. I’m happy. They’re happy. We shook hands. And now we’re playing football. I think it represents that they want to keep me around here or keep me happy or just they’re representing they see what I did and they appreciate it for the organization. So, when you do something like that — because they didn’t quite have to, if we’re being quite frank. They didn’t have to. They didn’t have to budge. They could’ve said, ‘Sign this and this is what you’re going to do.’ But they helped me out so I can help the team out.”