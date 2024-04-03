AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wouldn’t provide a timeline for potential timelines of recovery for LB Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and EDGE Bradley Chubb (ACL) but praised how they are attacking their rehab processes.

“Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are extreme versions of, ‘Hey, we need to make sure they aren’t chasing a timeline because as competitors, they will achieve that timeline and it might be at the worst for their bodies,’” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire. “So relative to timelines, we specifically don’t have those for those two. We’ve had to mandate that they have a week off of rehab just recently, both of them, because they literally live there. They have a pseudo-tape on the floor parking spots for their little scooters that they’ve graduated from. They’re both really doing exactly what you’d expect from those two individuals, which is absolutely attacking that process, but doing it from a perspective that they don’t want to get healthy for one week, they want to get healthy for the whole season.”

Jets

The Jets traded for DE Haason Reddick from the Eagles this offseason to replace DE Bryce Huff and solidify their pass rush. Reddick spoke on his excitement to be in New York and has high hopes for the season.

“It’s going to be fun,” Reddick said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “I don’t think people are ready for what’s going to happen.”

“The fact that we have a bunch of young dawgs. We’re gonna make it all easier for each other. So the attack, the attack, the attack style — I’m all for it. I’m all about constantly putting QBs under duress. With the group that we have, the front that we have, we should be able to do that really often. I’m happy to be around a group of guys like this, a talented roster such as this one.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Matt Judon said he’s healthy and ready to play after recovering from biceps surgery after suffering his injury in Week 4.

“I’ve been healthy and I’ve been ready,” Judon said, via Mike Kadlick of Audacy. “So it’s just whenever that time comes, I’mma be ready.”

Judon is entering the final year of his contract. He’s hopeful to finish his career in New England.

“I think with the contract stuff, if it happens it happens,” Judon said. “If we can get a new contract worked out to where I try to end my career in Boston, that’d be great.”

Judon expressed confidence in HC Jerod Mayo after helping put together a strong defense las season as inside linebackers coach.

“You know, I think our defense had a lot of good moments throughout the season,” Judon said. “And I think Mayo is going to be an amazing head coach for us, help us out, and try to right the ship.”