AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Jerod Mayo, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Several Bills players had their contract clauses triggered on Monday, February 19 to void the rest of their deals including DT DaQuan Jones, S Micah Hyde, LB Leonard Floyd, LB Tyler Matakevich, and DT Tim Settle. (Over the Cap)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt says Jets TE C.J. Uzomah is a near lock to be released to save $5.3 million. Another candidate to be cut for savings is G Laken Tomlinson, with $8.1 million in cap space on the table, though Rosenblatt notes a pay cut is possible.
- Rosenblatt would be surprised if the Jets cut LB C.J. Mosley or DE John Franklin-Myers but notes he can’t completely rule it out. He adds it’s more likely the Jets restructure their contracts, with void years or an extension necessary for Mosley as he’s entering the final year of his current deal.
- Rosenblatt adds DT Quinnen Williams, LB Quincy Williams, and WR Allen Lazard are other restructure candidates, though Lazard is more of a last resort as if his 2024 salary wasn’t already guaranteed, he’d be a cut candidate.
- Jets CB D.J. Reed and TE Tyler Conklin are extension candidates to lower their cap hits as they also enter contract years, per Rosenblatt.
- While it wouldn’t save money, Rosenblatt thinks it would be smart for the Jets to try and extend slot CB Michael Carter II before the end of his contract year, as it could save them money in the long run.
Patriots
- Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald said at this point, he’s been told not to rule out anything for the Patriots when it comes to how they’ll handle the quarterback position this offseason. That includes using the No. 3 pick on a quarterback or going a different route, either with a later pick, a trade, or a free agent.
- Kyed expects the Patriots to be active in free agency, as NFL teams are required to spend 90 percent of the salary cap in cash over a three-year span and right now the team is at just 30 percent. They don’t have to make that whole gap up this offseason but nonetheless, they have money to blow.
- Kyed mentions the Patriots will need to do something with OLB Matt Judon‘s contract this offseason after borrowing from this year to give him a raise last year. He says New England either needs to negotiate a new deal with Judon or cut him.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Patriots HC Jerod Mayo could elevate his brother, Deron Mayo, to head strength and conditioning coach to replace Moses Cabrera, who is not expected back after eight seasons in New England.
