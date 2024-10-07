AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team around rookie QB Bo Nix needs to step up in order for them to get a true evaluation of him.

“If everyone else can paint the right picture, then you truly get to evaluate and watch a real good quarterback,” Payton said, via PFT. “It’s that mix of running game, passing game and third down. It gets back to this month — ascending or going the other way. We have to be stepping on the gas right now.”

Chiefs

The Saints head to Kansas City in Week 5 with a handful of former Chiefs returning to their former home. Chiefs DT Chris Jones spoke on what it’s like playing so many former teammates and singled out New Orleans DT Khalen Saunders because of their close relationship.

“It’s good to play against your peers that you once played and accomplished so much with. It’s also a challenge, though,” Jones said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We want to come in here and make sure we leave with a win. It’s exciting, (we are) looking forward to it, and maybe we can chat after the game.”

“You guys know that’s my guy (Saunders), that’s my guy. We became very close over the time he was here. I used to go over to his house. (I) Still, call his Mama, Mama. She had a very personable relationship. That’s my guy. That’s my guy. I wish him nothing but success on his journey in this league. And I know when we play Monday, he’s (the) opponent.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby‘s ankle injury caused him to miss the first game of his career in Week 4. HC Antonio Pierce feels they are making the best choice to “protect” their star edge rusher.

“It’s a long season,” said Pierce. “It’s an injury that…if you think about it, last year the injury happened later in the season, so we’re scrambling and scratching and clawing trying to get in the playoffs. Now, it’s early. If you can take advantage of the early games, early part of the season, get him healthy, got a bye week in the middle. At the end of the day, my job is to protect Maxx Crosby from Maxx Crosby. If it was up to Maxx, he’d be out there practicing every day and in every game and not miss one snap. We’ve seen that over the years. But as you look at the player, you look at the organization, you got to do what’s best for both. And that’s what we’re doing with Maxx.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports “nothing is imminent” with a trade involving WR Davante Adams and he thinks talks will pick up next week.

and he thinks talks will pick up next week. Pierce was asked if he had any comments on the situation with Adams: “That’s handled on the 3rd floor, I’m focused on the Broncos.” (Clayton Holloway)

Raiders DL Adam Butler was fined $9,653 for Roughing the Passer (body weight) and $9,653 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 4.