AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt, Raiders, Ravens, Steelers

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby feels that he is the best pass rusher in the NFL, but also has respect for the Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes, whom he believes is the best at his position.

“It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them,” Crosby said of the Chiefs, via Pro Football Talk. “They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s match made in heaven.”

Crosby said he’s fully bought into the authentic culture HC Pete Carroll has brought to the team.

“He’s true to that. It’s not fake energy,” Crosby said, via PFT. “And it’s not just him, it’s the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. Pete creates that culture where everyone knows it’s hard. You’re going to work your ass off, but you’ve got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. That’s one of the hardest things you could do.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB David Ojabo hopes to finally live up to his draft status as he enters a contract year.

“Trials and tribulations make a man,” Ojabo said, via the team’s website. “You’ve got to go through something to come out of it stronger. I know I came out of all this stronger. I know it’s going to be a beautiful story at the end. I just have to keep my head down and keep working, never give up.”

Ojabo spent the offseason working at the Under Armour Performance Center in order to refine his technique and rehab from injury.

“I focused on the little things, my flexibility, strengthening areas that got weaker due to injury, working on my craft,” Ojabo said. “I expect big things. I was here most of the time. The best way to train like a Raven is to train with the Ravens. Nothing can prepare you for what we do here better than being here.”

Ojabo is hoping for a breakout season now that he’s fully healthy and hopes to put his bad injury luck behind him.

“[Head] Coach [John] Harbaugh always says, ‘The only way to get better at football is by playing football,‘” Ojabo said. “What I’m paid to do is come out here and work, and that’s all I’m focused on. What is there to be negative about? You can’t get caught up in anything outside of reality. The reality is that I’m in the NFL, I’m part of the less than 1%. I’m doing what I love. You’ve got to approach the [past] injuries with a positive mindset. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’m here. I’m alive. I’m blessed. I expect to take a jump this year, but I can’t worry about the season, midseason, and the playoffs now. I just have to focus on getting better.”

Steelers

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that he hasn’t heard any truth to the rumors that Steelers OLB T.J. Watt would earn $40 million a year or more in his next contract.

“I have not heard that,” Rapoport said, via Steelers Wire. “If he gets more than Myles, I would say that is awesome for T.J. These are the guys you pay. He’s great. He’s a good guy, he is a face of that franchise, and like, these are the kinds of guys who should be paid all the money and should retire as a member of the Steelers. … I still think it’s going to work out, but I hadn’t heard that number and I hadn’t heard that anything is imminent.”

Veteran DL Cameron Heyward addressed Watt’s absence from OTAs as he and the team negotiate a new contract.

“It’s unfortunate,” Heyward said, via Steelers Wire. “You want to keep football, football — but you have to understand the business of the game. They have a job to do. And, you know, it’s kind of funny how everybody shines a light on everything besides the football player. You just want it done. You want to be respected, you want to be locked in, and no one questions who you are or what you put towards it.”