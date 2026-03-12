AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Tyler Linderbaum, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- The Browns signed G Elgton Jenkins to a two-year, $24 million deal. Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans made an “aggressive” attempt to land Jenkins on a “respectable contract offer” before he finalized a deal with Cleveland.
Ravens
- The Ravens, at one point on Tuesday, approached Las Vegas and discussed renegotiating the Maxx Crosby trade to mitigate the risk. But those talks never fully got off the ground because further medical information led to their decision to pull out of the trade completely. (Jane Salter)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: “We were really excited about essentially adding Maxx (Crosby) to our team.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta added: “Nobody is more upset by this than me. I’m gutted by it.” (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta said the team was attempting to sign Crosby and fellow DE Trey Hendrickson: “I understand how people would feel that way (about conspiracies). But I have a responsibility to the Ravens.” (Ian Rapoport)
- DeCosta said they started discussions with Hendrickson after C Tyler Linderbaum left the team. “We were trying to sign Tyler. Just didn’t get it done.” (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta said that Hendrickson being available in free agency had no influence on them backing out of the Crosby deal. (Jonas Shaffer)
- DeCosta said he plans to bring in a couple of OL over next couple of weeks. (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Miami QB Carson Beck had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Steelers. (Derrick Bell)
- Miami CB Keionte Scott had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman and TCU S Bud Clark had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Alan Saunders)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling met formally with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had a formal meeting with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)
