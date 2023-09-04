AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Per Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, QB Mike White will begin the season as the No.2 quarterback on the depth chart. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Several weeks after tweeting that he was a left tackle, Jets OT Mekhi Becton was named the team’s starter — on the right side. Still, it’s a win for Becton considering his spot on the team wasn’t necessarily seen as secure at one point. He’ll look to continue progressing as he tries to get his career back on track.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a step back and put ego aside and do what’s best for the team,” Becton said via Jack Bell of the team’s website. “The main thing now is that I want to be on the field with my teammates. That was my expectation coming in and I wanted to be a part of the five no matter what. I wouldn’t say I’m surprised [to be starting]. I put in more work, but I’ve got more to do. It’s a block I have to build on.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is excited about the chance to work with RB Ezekiel Elliott this season as the two will share work in New England’s backfield.

“I was hoping to play with him,” Stevenson said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “But we never thought it would actually happen. It goes back to his Ohio State days. His versatility was unmatched to me. He could do it all — pass block, catch the ball, run hard, just the whole 9 [yards]. And he’s a bigger back, like me. If you asked me this a couple of years back, my answer would be different. Back then, in high school and juco [junior college], I had to get the ball and get going and get some carries under my belt. But I think since I went to Oklahoma, I’ve learned you just have to make the most of every opportunity. No matter how many times you get the ball, even if that’s your only play, you make the most of it. I think the changeup of me and him just going in the game — even if it’s drive by drive or [snap by snap], however, it goes — is going to be difficult for the defense.”

“We’ve all been getting together the last two weeks, just hanging out. Dinner, bowl, go to each other’s houses, things like that,” Stevenson added. “He’s very hard-working. I kind of knew that before, but just the way he approaches the game and how he’s a student of the game, he knows a lot about football as a whole. He’s been in all of our ears, being a helping hand. He’s a veteran, so hearing what he has to say about certain plays, certain schemes, certain runs, it’s great to have him in there.”