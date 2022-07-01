AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Ravens

“That’s why me and him both played so well last year, and if you ask him, I think that’s the reason he felt he played so well,” Gordon said of Williams. “In practice every day against each other. If I go 30, he wanna go 30 or 35. … We try to outdo each other with everything, so that carries over. That carries over when you’re competing, and you’ve got a guy like me that’s still hungry, and you’ve got a young bull that wants to show.”

“It’s all about consistency,” Herbert said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to. We’ve definitely added some guys on defense, picked up a few guys on offense, and had a great offseason so far. And as soon as the season comes, we understand it’s all about execution and being sharp week in and week out, never looking ahead and making sure we’re doing everything we can to give ourselves a shot on Sundays.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews pointed out WR Rashod Bateman‘s ability to create separation and second gear as reasons why the receiver’s potential is sky-high.

“He’s running great routes,” Andrews said, via Ravens Wire. “A lot of his releases, and everything … He’s getting open at the line super, super quick. And then, he’s got a burst of speed that people don’t really talk about. And again, [in his] second year – he’s a guy that’s just going to get better, better, and better. The sky is the limit for him.”