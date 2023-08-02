AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Patriots, Ravens, Steelers

Patriots

Veteran Patriots S Adrian Phillips spoke about how the team is attempting to replace retired S Devin McCourty with a committee including himself, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, and Jonathan Jones.

“It’s always going to be hard to replace Devin, and you’ll never actually be able to replace him specifically,” Phillips told Zack Cox of NESN.com. “But as a collective, as a group, I think we’re doing a great job. We have guys communicating. You’ve got me in my 10th year; Dugg has been in this system for four years; Pep, who’s going into his eighth year; J-Mills, going into his eighth year; Jon Jones. So there’s still a lot of knowledge out there. You don’t have to just go straight to Dev like we used to in the past. Now, everybody’s kind of branching out. You’ve got guys coming to each and every one of us and talking to us and getting different views of how plays are supposed to look and how schemes are supposed to look.”

Ravens

The Ravens signed Melvin Gordon to a one-year deal a few weeks ago and the veteran running back says he’s really excited about this opportunity with Baltimore.

“I’m honestly blessed. Nothing to complain about with anything when it comes to this,” Gordon said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “I’m happy that I get to put on a jersey and represent an organization. I’m excited because I could be at home wondering what I’m going to do next. I have some things lined up, but I’m not ready to give my dream up right now.”

Gordon wound up being released by the Broncos last year and finished out the season on the Chiefs’ practice squad. He’s hoping to show people that he’s “still got it.”

“I just was in a bad situation,” Gordon said of the Broncos’ situation last year. “I’m sure there’s a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt-kicking when they’re down and disrespecting their name. There’s just a lot to prove. I’m just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I’m happy that most of the guys that didn’t have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That’s all you can ask for.”

Steelers

Per Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out cornerbacks Montrae Braswell and Mac McCain.